Will the combustion engine really be dead by 2035?

The question of what lies ahead for the internal combustion engine remains up in the air. Legislators appear to be insistent on ringing the death knell for ICE, yet some key figures and commentators within the automotive industry acknowledge that, for the consumer, something other than an outright ban may be required.

In episode two of the evo podcast, Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher and Deputy Editor James Taylor joined Editors-at-Large Dickie Meaden and John Barker in discussing what may lie ahead for the petrol-powered motorcar.

The podcast opens with talk of the latest wave of ICE exotica, which indicates that demand for high-revving, multi-cylinder engines is as strong as ever, and that the pages of evo won’t suddenly fall silent in 2030.

But it’s the apparent reality that EVs as they are won’t age into the cars the masses have always depended on – cars that last for decades, depreciate linearly and are relatively cheap and easy to buy and maintain for the not-so-well-off – that seems to make the widespread death of ICE all but inconceivable.

Stuart Gallagher: ‘The internal combustion engine. Everyone’s been talking about it dying, that it has no future, for what now seems a very long time. But this year Porsche has designed and developed a new flat-six with a hybrid element, Lamborghini has launched a new V12 and V8 hybrid, we have Mate Rimac commissioning a V16 engine by Cosworth and Gordon Murray with his Cosworth V12.