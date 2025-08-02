The ultimate road trips, from a Ferrari across China to a GT3 on the Targa Florio

Nothing beats a proper four-wheeled adventure. If you’re a time-served reader of evo you’ll know I’ve had more than my fair share, but hopefully you’ve enjoyed coming along for the ride.

We all have our go-to favourite routes. Within UK shores mine would be the Scottish Highlands (though sadly the North Coast 500 has now fallen victim to the campervandemic), while in Europe I’d head to the Route Napoléon or the web of the Susten, Grimsel and Furka mountain passes in Switzerland.

I’m also fond of the run from the UK to the Nürburgring – a journey I’ve made countless times. Most of it is dull motorway, but the limit-free autobahn as soon as you enter Germany still tickles me to this day. When I was racing at the Nordschleife, those missions became increasingly anxious affairs, especially if the weekend weather forecast was bad, but latterly I’ve come to associate the trip with meeting mates, shooting the breeze, steak-on-a-stone and doing as many (or as few) laps as I like as fast (or slow) as I like.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of evo road trips, driving a then-new Gen 1 996 GT3 around the Targa Florio route remains as close to the perfect job as I’ll ever experience. Travelling to Urumchi in remote north-western China to drive a 612 Scaglietti on some of the sketchiest roads imaginable as part of Ferrari’s pioneering ‘15,000 Red Miles’ lap of China is surely the most surreal.