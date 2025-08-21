The 1970s: when car adverts were mad, bad and anything but boring

Harry pauses to have a robust argument with the landlord about whether the 2007 smoking ban really did apply to all pubs and then continues.

‘Another time we were pitching for Volvo work and I came up with this brilliant idea. The car’s parked there, the driver’s door is open, there’s a blonde woman in the driving seat, and when you look closely, she’s naked. The strapline says “Safe sex”.’

I confess that I don’t remember seeing this campaign and Chalice takes a rueful swig of his Scotch before admitting that the ‘boring Scandi bastards’ didn’t go for it.

One company that did run with Chalice’s ideas was Renault. ‘They had loads of money for ads,’ he explains, after attracting the landlord’s attention and then making a point of aggressively eating a cigarette. ‘So we pitched them this idea, I can’t remember the details but something to do with a naked woman, and they said they loved it but what if, instead, it was an exploding helicopter, then they showed us the budget and we agreed. So we shot this thing out in Morocco, huge stunts, stuff blowing up, and at the climax, a bloody helicopter goes boom! Explodes right out of the sky as the car jumps to safety. Cost millions. We showed a cut to the client and they went, “No, no, no. The car’s white and we wanted it to be red. Could you go back and do it all again?” So we did. More stunts, more explosions, another bloody chopper getting blown up. All good, the car’s red, we’re happy. Then, bugger me, the client decides they don’t like the idea anymore, worried it might encourage punters to jump their Renaults over exploding helicopters. So we came up with a quick fix, which was a naked woman rubbing herself over the car for 30 seconds. One take, dead cheap, worked a treat. I came up with a killer strapline: “Le sex”.’