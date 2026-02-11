The secret Nürburgring, a £5m near miss and fist fights in a Ford Galaxy

Once upon a time if we couldn’t get to Millbrook for some reason or another we’d record performance figures on a straight road near the office. Nothing too outrageous. Just acceleration runs up to 130mph or so. Probably safer than when we’d figure two cars simultaneously on Millbrook’s mile straight in opposite directions. Closing speeds up to 300mph were a bit daft, I suppose.

Once upon a time we didn’t really worry too much about the internet and would cram a month’s work into ten days. Deadline was gruelling and marked by late nights and pizza or McDonald’s. Plus hotly contested Nordschleife shoot-outs on Gran Turismo in a Lotus Carlton or, of course, the Yellowbird and Sauber C9 Group C car. Timed runs to the reprographics house, too. The B660 at night was our very own Nürburgring.

Once upon a time John Barker blew up a B Engineering Edonis on the very first acceleration run after express instructions not to drop the clutch. The helpless waggle of the gearlever accompanied by him uttering ‘Oooo, ya bugger’, still makes me cry with laughter to this day.

Once upon a time I half-span a Mercedes SLS Black Series with videographer Sam Riley in the car and we ended up with the front wheels dangling over a steep drop, Italian Job style. Another time we were in a 250 SWB that dumped all its coolant and, for various reasons, ended up parked across a mountain hairpin, nose about three millimetres from a large rock and with an incline too steep for us to push the car to safety. We could hear other traffic heading up and down the hill but had no way to warn them. Miraculously, nobody died and the SWB was returned in pristine condition. It never did reach its £5million reserve a few days later at auction.

A million memories, nearly all of them too good to be true. This will be my last column for evo for the foreseeable. I’ll just be a dedicated reader. The magazine has new owners and, I hope, a successful future ahead of it. If I could offer them one piece of parting advice? Let the chaos and the energy breathe. evo at its best is a force of nature.

Once upon a time I worked for the very best car magazine in the world. And it was awesome.

This story was first featured in evo issue 321.