Richard Porter on what it's really like to work with Clarkson, Hammond and May

When Amazon released the final Grand Tour adventure featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, it seemed fans of Compo, Cleggy and The Other One found the finale quite emotional and were going to miss seeing them together on TV. After 22 years of working with them, it might be surprising to learn I’m going to miss those three dickwits too.

I started on the re-invented Top Gear in 2002 when it wasn’t even the re-invented Top Gear. At that point all we had was Jeremy, his best mate and long-time producer Andy Wilman, and a vague grab-bag of half-formed ideas. We spent quite a lot of our time sitting in pubs wondering if any of it was going to work. The whole thing, if it ever got off the ground, might have been called Carmageddon but for the wise intervention of BBC2’s boss lady who thought we would be better off dusting off the recently ‘rested’ Top Gear name.

I was there during a day of presenter screen tests when we began to worry we’d never find someone who quite hit the spot until, late in the afternoon, a little fella off Granada Men & Motors wandered into the studio and wowed us with his bright-eyed enthusiasm and, more importantly, his effortless ability to make us laugh. I was also there some months later, after a patchy first series, when an unusual chap with shaggy hair and a ruinous old Bentley shuffled into frame. Clarkson liked to claim that May joining the show for series two was him being ‘late, as usual’ though the truth was we might have had him there on series one if only the BBC hadn’t worried that he was basically the same person as Jeremy. His opinions, and indeed his entire personality, quickly proved that wasn’t the case. And once he was there, suddenly we had our show.