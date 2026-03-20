Why 11-year-olds care more about YouTube than a naturally aspirated V12 supercar

Remember when you were five or six and you’d see another kid on a playground or a beach or at some boring gathering of grown-ups and you’d sidle ever closer to them until, by some unspoken small-person lore, you were somehow instant best friends? That goes away after a while as the strange and subtle codes of social interaction get in the way and you can’t become immediate mates with someone just by standing near them and having a brightly coloured bucket. But that’s no problem in 2026 because if, like my firstborn, you’re an 11-year-old boy, it’s extremely easy to make friends with people of your age. Not because kids have got more outgoing or are taught better social skills at school, but because children of that age seem to have an incredible shared experience that becomes an instant conversation starter, and it’s the gaming holy trinity of Fortnite, Minecraft and Roblox. Any one is an instant conversation opener that, as far as I can work out, is guaranteed to get traction.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When I was a kid we had computers, but also a split platform loyalty that meant different games and different tribes. ZX Spectrum people didn’t really talk to Commodore 64 people, and we still had the Amiga/ST war to get through before games started to become a truly unifying force. When gaming was divided by the platforms on which the games were played, it was as tribal as football, something else kids could bond over as long as they were on the same team. Unfortunately for me, I didn’t support any football team. And I had a BBC Micro B because my parents thought it would be educational. I’m sure there was some learning benefit in Chuckie Egg and Elite but I can’t quite remember what it was. My main avenue of chat was the one thing I knew and cared about, which was cars.