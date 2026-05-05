Today's cars aren't boring, there's just way too many of them

A few weeks ago I was driving home when an unfamiliar car appeared behind me. It was medium-sized and an SUV, which already makes it deeply generic, like Kardashians or men who work in the City of London. But actually, head-on in my mirrors, this thing was distinctive because it had a grille like a Jeep. Mentally I spooled through my knowledge of the current Jeep range and came up blank. This car looked like a Jeep, but it wasn’t an actual Jeep. For one thing, it didn’t have its maker’s name written above that slotty grille. This was puzzling, but before I could get a closer look, the mystery car had gone.

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When I got home I decided to do some research. This strange, unfamiliar car with its rip-off grille was surely from one of those Chinese car makers you’ve never heard of but which suddenly has a massive showroom on the bypass and in seven years will be cited as the reason we no longer have Nissans and why Stellantis is now all European car companies except Morgan. So I combed the website of every Chinese company currently flogging cars in Britain and found lots of cars that look like those generic SUVs in renderings of new buildings on hoardings, or Tesla-shaped bars of soap that have been run under a hot tap for too long, but nothing with a faux Jeep grille. I was stumped.

Still, there was nothing I could do until two weeks ago when once again I saw my white whale. It really was white, by the way. Once again it was behind me, but this time as it turned off I got a look at its side profile and, well, that told me nothing. But later, while trawling the internet for clues again, I realised it might not be a Chinese car after all and this led me, eventually, to the answer: the car I saw was a KGM Torres. No, me neither. But I kept reading. KGM is what used to be Ssangyong, South Korea’s third most successful car maker, and the Torres is its latest SUV, described by Auto Express as ‘spacious’. Strangely, evo hasn’t yet road-tested this car. Maybe saving it for eCoty.