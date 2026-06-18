The simple 1-to-10 trick that makes you a safer, better driver

How important are motivation and inspiration in your quest to improve your own driving standards and skills? Is motivation a skill that we can develop to good effect?

One of the fascinating things about drivers is that we are all different in who we are, what we do and how we accomplish certain things when driving. Our personalities, egos, values, beliefs and emotions are just some of the elements that can have a dramatic effect on our personal motivation; they may also have a detrimental effect on how we drive and how safe we are when driving.

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Unfortunately, motivation and inspiration only happen when you’re in the mood, and they can be deeply affected by the ‘I don’t feel like it today’ phenomenon. Some people therefore require a carrot or a stick to entice them to become better drivers. However, if you’re reading this page, it’s likely that you are already motivated to work towards your driving goals through a simple, self-driven desire to be a great driver. And that’s good news, because the best form of motivation comes from within.

> Today's cars aren't boring, there's just way too many of them

There will be times when your motivation lapses, but with perseverance you can reach your goals, even though the journey, at times, may be difficult. Fortunately, there are ways to help keep that motivation alive.