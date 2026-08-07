Every driver would be safer behind the wheel if they had some drift tuition

Picture a car in a slide in your mind’s eye, opposite lock wound on, the driver steering out of the side window. I’d hazard to guess that the image you’re picturing is A) of a car fully in control and B) potentially one of our handy testers in a tasty bit of four-wheeled tackle. You might imagine that most incidences of oversteer on this planet are either a journalist trying to bag a cover shot or a drifter on a circuit having some fun or competing.

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Many non-enthusiasts upon reading this might be shouting ‘what about the yobs driving illegally on the road?’. They exist, I’ll grant you. But there’s another, fourth, non-deliberate subset: those who are simply trying to get from A to B, in adverse conditions, faced with a car that’s not behaving how they want it to and the task of getting it back in shape and their journey completed without an awkward call to their insurance company.

I’ve been all of these options, in all of these situations (save for the third, officer). It was the last, as well as watching and reading my heroes do it for fun, that convinced me: I need to be able to do this, to develop this skillset. And I think any driver that wants to be as safe as possible behind the wheel ought to possess some level of aft-limit car control skill. In fact, I’d go as far as to say it should be part of the driving test.

It’s been almost a decade since the heart-in-mouth moment when my Vauxhall Monaro’s back axle tried to overtake the front on a sodden motorway. In an instant, I had to put into practice my very limited skills, that I only understood in theory and had only employed on simulators up to that point. I got away with it, but only just. In that time, I’ve taken every opportunity to elevate that skill level, the latest opportunity coming at Mercedes-Benz World at Brooklands, where they have a skid pan and a range of AMG-powered machines with which to safely play at low speeds.