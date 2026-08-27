Driving a really fast car as fast as you can up Pikes Peak is a ridiculous endeavour. One that I was lucky (and foolish) enough to try twice, back in 2007 and 2008. The car I drove was a Wells Coyote. Built around an old IndyCar tub and gearbox and fitted with barn door-sized wings, it was powered by a 6.6-litre methanol-burning Chevy V8 producing 750bhp. The car weighed less than 800kg.

The course was half paved and half loose back then. I’m pleased I managed to experience it like that, because the mixed surface added yet another dimension to the challenge. It also suited my liking for sliding a car around, though it did mean running on knobbly rear tyres – wonderfully named Goodyear Pikes Peak Blue Streak Specials – with road tyres on the front. The rears hated the paved sections but felt fabulous on the dirt. In hindsight I was probably enjoying myself a little too much. Had I known I was less than 6sec off the eventual second-place finisher in my class I might have reined it in a fraction. Not that I’m complaining; third place in Open Wheel Division and sixth overall will always be the best thing I’ll ever achieve in a car.

Shute’s record-setting run on what looked like a lethally bumpy course is very different biscuits ‘n’ gravy. Amazingly, given the result, it was not without mechanical issues, a dodgy rear-wheel speed sensor triggering a performance-limiting chain of events. Still Shute managed a time of 8:29.497, good enough to win the Super Unlimited class, set a new rear-drive record and finish second overall, 11sec behind Romain Dumas in the 1400bhp electric all-wheel-drive Unlimited Production-class Ford.

Racing is littered with tales of what might have been, but the combination of a fully fit SendyCar and fully lit Shute is surely capable of overall victory and a new outright record. As ever with Pikes Peak, the mountain decides, but I’d sure love to be there to witness him try next year.

This story was first featured in evo issue 348.