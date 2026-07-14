Polestar 4 SUV revealed – fixing the Porsche Macan rival’s biggest flaw
The Polestar 4 has been the company’s most successful car yet. It aims to double down on that by adding more boot space and finally, a back window
The Polestar 4 has been the closest thing to what you’d call a success for Polestar since its 2024 introduction, the model informing a 95 per cent surge in sales for the company over the course of last year. There are, however, a number of barriers to its appeal that could have limited that success, at least until now, with the introduction of the Polestar 4 SUV.
Aside from the dynamics that still aren’t quite to a Porsche Macan EV-troubling standard, many were put off by the Polestar 4 Coupe’s lack of rear window. Instead of having a glass rear window, the Coupe has a body panel, with the rear-view mirror fed by a camera. The interior is (somewhat) saved from a claustrophobic feeling by a large panoramic sunroof. Now however, the Polestar 4 SUV reintroduces a proper rear window. As the Polestar 4 is quite low for a crossover, it almost looks like it could be called ‘Estate’ rather than SUV.
With the seats down or up to the seat backs, the SUV doesn’t have that much more room in the boot – 1680 litres versus 1536 and 530 versus 526 respectively. However the SUV now has 655 litres of space with the seats up when you measure against the inner roof with the new parcel shelf removed. Put simply, with a boxier tail end, you can stack stuff higher in the boot of the SUV than you could the Coupe. It should be a nicer, airier place for your dog to ride in too, and rear seat passengers will also get an extra 25mm of headroom.
Tech and trim wise, it’s all quite familiar. Performance Pack cars get the gold seatbelts but otherwise, there aren’t many points of distinction across the range. The horizontal touch screen does at least feature more shortcut buttons now, up from 6 to 9. Gemini is also now integrated into the Google-based operating system.
Polestar 4 SUV – performance and dynamics
The Polestar 4 SUV uses the same Geely-sourced SEA architecture as the coupe, which means it features dual- and single-motor powertrain options, the same batteries and the same suspension set-up. Power wise that means either 268bhp for the rear-motor or 536bhp for the dual-motor, allowing 0-62mph in either 7.3sec or 3.9sec.
Range is actually slightly improved thanks to refinements to the 100kW battery, with stated capability of 391 miles and 373 miles for the dual- and rear-motor respectively, up from 385 and 367 miles in the coupe. However, the Polestar 4 retains its 400-volt electrical system and therefore, a maximum charging speed of 200kW. Also added to the 4’s capability is vehicle to load, meaning you can charge your mate’s EV from yours in an emergency and run external devices, for instance when camping. Towing capacity is 2000kg, though doing so will decimate your range.
Chassis-wise, the Polestar 4 SUV gets the same revised hardware as the updated Coupe, with comfort, refinement and steering precision the target areas of improvement. As standard, the Polestar 4 uses a passive set-up, though the Performance pack can still be optioned. These feature adaptive dampers from ZF (also recalibrated) as well as Brembo brakes and new 22-inch wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres. The standard 4 SUV rides on Hankook rubber.
The Polestar 4 SUV will be priced competitively, with the rear-drive model starting from £54,750. That’s £2000 less than an equivalent coupe. The dual-motor will start from £60,750, which represents a £3000 saving over the coupe. And all that’s before the almost inevitable discounts Polestar will offer if you can wait until a while after it’s introduced.