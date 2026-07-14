The Polestar 4 has been the closest thing to what you’d call a success for Polestar since its 2024 introduction, the model informing a 95 per cent surge in sales for the company over the course of last year. There are, however, a number of barriers to its appeal that could have limited that success, at least until now, with the introduction of the Polestar 4 SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Aside from the dynamics that still aren’t quite to a Porsche Macan EV-troubling standard, many were put off by the Polestar 4 Coupe’s lack of rear window. Instead of having a glass rear window, the Coupe has a body panel, with the rear-view mirror fed by a camera. The interior is (somewhat) saved from a claustrophobic feeling by a large panoramic sunroof. Now however, the Polestar 4 SUV reintroduces a proper rear window. As the Polestar 4 is quite low for a crossover, it almost looks like it could be called ‘Estate’ rather than SUV.

With the seats down or up to the seat backs, the SUV doesn’t have that much more room in the boot – 1680 litres versus 1536 and 530 versus 526 respectively. However the SUV now has 655 litres of space with the seats up when you measure against the inner roof with the new parcel shelf removed. Put simply, with a boxier tail end, you can stack stuff higher in the boot of the SUV than you could the Coupe. It should be a nicer, airier place for your dog to ride in too, and rear seat passengers will also get an extra 25mm of headroom.