Porsche Macan GTS electric SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y Performance
Porsche has given its electric Macan SUV the GTS treatment for 2026, giving it more power and chassis tweaks in-line with the rest of the GTS range
It’s been over six decades since Porsche first used the GTS name, and now it’s being applied to its all-electric SUV with the Macan GTS. Bringing more power, more focused dynamics and styling tweaks to the model, it falls right between the middling 4S and Turbo versions to complete the electric Macan lineup. Order books open today, with prices starting from £89,000.
Being a GTS model, it’s expanded on the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain of the 4S with an additional 53bhp at 555bhp (on overboost) – that’s 66bhp less than the range-topping Turbo, with its peak at 621bhp. Stack that up against rivals like the (much cheaper) 454bhp Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche comes out on top, but a 0-62mph time three tenths slower than the Tesla at 3.8sec isn’t quite as impressive. The GTS is three tenths quicker than a Macan 4S, though, with its 155mph top speed 7mph behind the 162mph of the Turbo. To coincide with the increase in power, the GTS also comes with two bespoke interior sound ‘profiles’ delivered by the Porsche Electric Sport Sound system, which change depending on the drive mode.
> Tesla Model Y Performance review – a Porsche Macan on a budget?
Given the GTS has the most powerful rear axle of the lineup (shared with the Turbo), it’s a good thing it comes with a standard electronically controlled rear differential. Also managing its impressive 704lb ft torque figure are Porsche’s standard ‘Torque Vectoring Plus’ and ‘Traction Management’ systems, allowing the driver to make the most of this power. Track mode also comes as part of the standard-fit Sport Chrono Package, said to improve cooling and longevity for longer high performance stints.
Battery size stands at 100kWh, delivering a WLTP combined range of 363 miles to put it in line with the 360-mile figure of the Tesla Model Y Performance – peak charging speed stands at 270kw. Look to the rest of the range and you’ll find this puts the GTS just 15 miles behind the 4S and, oddly, 3 behind the more powerful Turbo.
Chassis tweaks come in the form of GTS-specific tuning for the dampers and anti-roll bars, with the ride height of the standard air suspension dropped by 10mm to give it the lowest centre of gravity in the range. A near-perfect 48:52 weight distribution will also contribute to improved dynamics, and if you’d like to improve things further, optional rear-wheel steering will do just that.
Design tweaks are subtle as with most GTS models, with black trim, tinted front and rear lights and modified bumpers coming as part of the Sport Design Package – the side skirts have been reprofiled for a more aggressive look too, as has the rear ‘diffuser section’. Wheels are 21-inch Macan Design items as standard, but 22-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are on the configurator at a cost. The trademark GTS Carmine Red is on the menu as you’d expect, as is Lugano Blue for the first time on a Macan – there are also endless colour options to choose from beyond these.
Inside, the Macan GTS gets plenty of soft-touch Race-Tex upholstery on the GT Sports steering wheel, centre console, door cards, seat centres and dashboard. Black leather can be found everywhere the Race-Tex isn’t, and to lift the look further, the GTS Interior Package brings carbonfibre trim and contrast stitching to match the exterior paint.
The 2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric starts from £89,000, a hefty £12,100 premium over the 4S Electric beneath it and £8500 less than the range-topping Turbo. The Tesla Model Y Performance offers similar numbers for almost £30,000 less, but we’ll have to wait for our first drive to find out if the Porsche can prove its worth.
Porsche Macan GTS Electric specs
|Powertrain
|Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
|Power
|555bhp peak
|Torque
|704lb ft
|0-62mph
|3.8sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|Range
|363 miles WLTP
|Price
|£89,000