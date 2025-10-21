Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche Macan GTS electric SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y Performance

Porsche has given its electric Macan SUV the GTS treatment for 2026, giving it more power and chassis tweaks in-line with the rest of the GTS range

by: Sam Jenkins
21 Oct 2025
2026 Porsche Macan GTS electric9

It’s been over six decades since Porsche first used the GTS name, and now it’s being applied to its all-electric SUV with the Macan GTS. Bringing more power, more focused dynamics and styling tweaks to the model, it falls right between the middling 4S and Turbo versions to complete the electric Macan lineup. Order books open today, with prices starting from £89,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Being a GTS model, it’s expanded on the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain of the 4S with an additional 53bhp at 555bhp (on overboost) – that’s 66bhp less than the range-topping Turbo, with its peak at 621bhp. Stack that up against rivals like the (much cheaper) 454bhp Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche comes out on top, but a 0-62mph time three tenths slower than the Tesla at 3.8sec isn’t quite as impressive. The GTS is three tenths quicker than a Macan 4S, though, with its 155mph top speed 7mph behind the 162mph of the Turbo. To coincide with the increase in power, the GTS also comes with two bespoke interior sound ‘profiles’ delivered by the Porsche Electric Sport Sound system, which change depending on the drive mode. 

> Tesla Model Y Performance review – a Porsche Macan on a budget?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Given the GTS has the most powerful rear axle of the lineup (shared with the Turbo), it’s a good thing it comes with a standard electronically controlled rear differential. Also managing its impressive 704lb ft torque figure are Porsche’s standard ‘Torque Vectoring Plus’ and ‘Traction Management’ systems, allowing the driver to make the most of this power. Track mode also comes as part of the standard-fit Sport Chrono Package, said to improve cooling and longevity for longer high performance stints.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Battery size stands at 100kWh, delivering a WLTP combined range of 363 miles to put it in line with the 360-mile figure of the Tesla Model Y Performance – peak charging speed stands at 270kw. Look to the rest of the range and you’ll find this puts the GTS just 15 miles behind the 4S and, oddly, 3 behind the more powerful Turbo.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS electric9

Chassis tweaks come in the form of GTS-specific tuning for the dampers and anti-roll bars, with the ride height of the standard air suspension dropped by 10mm to give it the lowest centre of gravity in the range. A near-perfect 48:52 weight distribution will also contribute to improved dynamics, and if you’d like to improve things further, optional rear-wheel steering will do just that.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Design tweaks are subtle as with most GTS models, with black trim, tinted front and rear lights and modified bumpers coming as part of the Sport Design Package – the side skirts have been reprofiled for a more aggressive look too, as has the rear ‘diffuser section’. Wheels are 21-inch Macan Design items as standard, but 22-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are on the configurator at a cost. The trademark GTS Carmine Red is on the menu as you’d expect, as is Lugano Blue for the first time on a Macan – there are also endless colour options to choose from beyond these.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS electric9

Inside, the Macan GTS gets plenty of soft-touch Race-Tex upholstery on the GT Sports steering wheel, centre console, door cards, seat centres and dashboard. Black leather can be found everywhere the Race-Tex isn’t, and to lift the look further, the GTS Interior Package brings carbonfibre trim and contrast stitching to match the exterior paint. 

The 2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric starts from £89,000, a hefty £12,100 premium over the 4S Electric beneath it and £8500 less than the range-topping Turbo. The Tesla Model Y Performance offers similar numbers for almost £30,000 less, but we’ll have to wait for our first drive to find out if the Porsche can prove its worth.

Porsche Macan GTS Electric specs

PowertrainDual-motor, all-wheel drive
Power555bhp peak
Torque704lb ft
0-62mph3.8sec
Top speed155mph
Range363 miles WLTP
Price£89,000
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Are classic cars as good as we remember them?
Eras 80s
Opinion

Are classic cars as good as we remember them?

Looking back, were we viewing the ’80s and ’90s through rose-tinted glasses? Or were they in fact the definition of the thrill of driving?
16 Oct 2025
Were the 2000s and 2010s the performance car sweet spot?
Audi R8 and Lamborghini Murciélago
Opinion

Were the 2000s and 2010s the performance car sweet spot?

The 2000s saw an abundance of cheap finance and brilliant new performance cars, but were the 2010s actually even better?
20 Oct 2025
Maserati MCPura review – redemption for the MC20?
Maserati MCPura
Reviews

Maserati MCPura review – redemption for the MC20?

The Maserati MC20 took top honours at evo Car of the Year 2022, but since then it’s been overshadowed by McLaren and Ferrari’s latest and greatest. Ca…
17 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content