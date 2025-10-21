It’s been over six decades since Porsche first used the GTS name, and now it’s being applied to its all-electric SUV with the Macan GTS. Bringing more power, more focused dynamics and styling tweaks to the model, it falls right between the middling 4S and Turbo versions to complete the electric Macan lineup. Order books open today, with prices starting from £89,000.

Being a GTS model, it’s expanded on the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain of the 4S with an additional 53bhp at 555bhp (on overboost) – that’s 66bhp less than the range-topping Turbo, with its peak at 621bhp. Stack that up against rivals like the (much cheaper) 454bhp Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche comes out on top, but a 0-62mph time three tenths slower than the Tesla at 3.8sec isn’t quite as impressive. The GTS is three tenths quicker than a Macan 4S, though, with its 155mph top speed 7mph behind the 162mph of the Turbo. To coincide with the increase in power, the GTS also comes with two bespoke interior sound ‘profiles’ delivered by the Porsche Electric Sport Sound system, which change depending on the drive mode.

