The Porsche Panamera now has more power than a McLaren 750S

New GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid models have been added to the Panamera range, the latter offering a staggering 771bhp from an electrified twin-turbo V8

by: Yousuf Ashraf
18 Jul 2024
In the current age of hybrid performance cars, power figures beginning with a seven are becoming more common. The latest member of the 700+ club is Porsche’s Panamera, with the introduction of a new Turbo S E-Hybrid model with a plug-in twin turbocharged V8. The flagship arrives alongside a new pure-combustion Panamera GTS, with prices starting at £168,700 and £125,600 respectively. 

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Panamera yet, its 4-litre V8 generating 592bhp on its own and supported by a 187bhp electric motor housed within an eight-speed PDK gearbox. Compared to the old Turbo S E-Hybrid, peak power has risen by 101bhp to 771bhp, with torque boosted from 627lb ft to 738. As a result the new car is half a second quicker in the sprint to 62mph, taking just 2.9sec and running to a top speed of 202mph. 

Beyond the extra performance, the Turbo S E-Hybrid now offers more electric range than before thanks to a larger 25.9kWh battery, with up to 55 miles possible without waking the combustion engine. An onboard 11kW AC charger enables a full charge in around two and a half hours. 

To control what will be a very heavy supersaloon (no weight figure has been disclosed, but the existing Turbo E-Hybrid comes in at 2360kg), the range-topping Panamera gets Porsche’s sophisticated Active Ride suspension as standard. With a hydraulic pump controlling the suspension forces at each damper, the system is able to counteract pitch, roll and heave to keep the body level under high loads, while also helping to absorb bumps in the road more effectively. Rear-wheel steering and a mammoth carbon ceramic braking system with 440mm front discs are standard, too. 

Porsche has also introduced a new carbonfibre aero kit for Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid models, comprising a front spoiler, side skirt extensions and a rear diffuser. Combined, the aero parts add 60kg of downforce at 124mph, and the Panamera is offered with 21-inch forged wheels and specially designed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres to improve its track credentials. Porsche works driver Lars Kern has demonstrated the effect of these upgrades at the Nürburgring, setting a time of 7:24.172 around the Nordschleife loop in a Turbo S E-Hybrid. That’s 5.64sec quicker than the previous Panamera’s quickest lap.

With bespoke chassis tuning and a lighter ICE-only powertrain, the new GTS is designed to deliver a more dynamic driving experience without chasing ultimate performance. Its 4-litre twin-turbo V8 puts out 493bhp to achieve a 3.8sec 0-62mph time and 188mph top speed, and breathes through a standard-fit sports exhaust. The dual-chamber air suspension and adaptive dampers get a GTS-specific setup, including a 10mm ride height drop and reinforced anti-roll bars. Torque is distributed to all four wheels with the help of a locking PTV Plus differential at the rear to improve traction. 

Both the Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS are available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the second half of 2024.

