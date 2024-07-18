The Porsche Panamera now has more power than a McLaren 750S

In the current age of hybrid performance cars, power figures beginning with a seven are becoming more common. The latest member of the 700+ club is Porsche’s Panamera, with the introduction of a new Turbo S E-Hybrid model with a plug-in twin turbocharged V8. The flagship arrives alongside a new pure-combustion Panamera GTS, with prices starting at £168,700 and £125,600 respectively.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Panamera yet, its 4-litre V8 generating 592bhp on its own and supported by a 187bhp electric motor housed within an eight-speed PDK gearbox. Compared to the old Turbo S E-Hybrid, peak power has risen by 101bhp to 771bhp, with torque boosted from 627lb ft to 738. As a result the new car is half a second quicker in the sprint to 62mph, taking just 2.9sec and running to a top speed of 202mph.

Beyond the extra performance, the Turbo S E-Hybrid now offers more electric range than before thanks to a larger 25.9kWh battery, with up to 55 miles possible without waking the combustion engine. An onboard 11kW AC charger enables a full charge in around two and a half hours.

To control what will be a very heavy supersaloon (no weight figure has been disclosed, but the existing Turbo E-Hybrid comes in at 2360kg), the range-topping Panamera gets Porsche’s sophisticated Active Ride suspension as standard. With a hydraulic pump controlling the suspension forces at each damper, the system is able to counteract pitch, roll and heave to keep the body level under high loads, while also helping to absorb bumps in the road more effectively. Rear-wheel steering and a mammoth carbon ceramic braking system with 440mm front discs are standard, too.