New Renault 4 is an electric reboot of a '60s icon

Renault seems to be struck with a severe case of retro fever. Following on from its electric 5 hatch and Twingo EV concept car, it's now unveiled a new Renault 4, which reboots the iconic '60s original in a battery-powered, crossover form.

The cynical among you might wonder how much of the R4's DNA has actually made it through to the new model. The original was a robust, utilitarian people mover, easy to work on yet with plenty of French flair in its design. It was popular, too, with more than eight million sold.

The new one is electric and based on the Renault 5's AmpR Small platform, and while it doesn't tug at the heart strings quite like the original, it's been thoughtfully designed to be roomier than and more useful than its smaller Renault 5 relative. For what it's worth, plenty of '60s design cues have been applied, too.

At the front you'll find a modern interpretation of the old R4's grille/headlight arrangement, with a clear shield covering full width LED running lights. Along the side there are strips pressed into the bodywork to mimic the cladding on the original, while you'll also spot hints of the classic's roof shape and glasshouse. The tapered tailgate is another retro nod, as are the vertical rectangular tail lights.

An extended wheelbase means that the Renault 4 is more spacious than the Renaut 5, but it packs the same motor and battery units within its footprint. That means a floor-mounted battery pack with either 40kWh or 52kWh of capacity, powering a single electric motor at the front axle.