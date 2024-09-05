The one-off Renault R17 is a 270bhp carbonfibre restomod

Renault has revealed the one-off R17 coupe all-electric restomod. Uncovered in Paris on 4 September at Maison5, it takes a fresh look at Renault’s historic 1970s coupe.

The car is a collaboration between Renault and French designer Ora Ïto and uses the monocoque structure of an original Renault 17. It also retains the original’s doors, glass and seals. The body however is 17cm wider, as fully expressed in those puffed-out wheel arches and the new wheels that fill them resemble waxy vinyl discs. The lighting as you’d expect is all new, with four rectangular items at the front and a sleek light strip at the rear.

On the inside the R17 one-off takes the same approach of keeping the classic style but with a thoroughly modernised execution. The four-dial driver’s binnacle for instance is very much an emulation of the original, albeit with crisp screens. There’s a decidedly un-70s infotainment screen on the centre console and while there were a few squirkle steering wheels in cars of the 1970s, the one in the R17 is much more modern. The seats keep their original petal structure but have been brought forward in time. The whole cabin has been refinished in Merino wool and lightweight wool bouclé, with alloy trimmings throughout. In all, inside and out, it treads a fine line between motorshow concept and Singer-style jewel.