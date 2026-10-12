It was a little galling to see the latest, sixth-generation Renault Espace evolve into little more than an enlarged Austral, given how revolutionary the original was. The new E-Space concept, however, could suggest the Espace is in for an MPV-shaped, all-electric reinvention.

Renault has been especially interested in looking to past models for inspiration of late, not just with the 4, 5 and Twingo, but also the 8 Gordini concept. The French manufacturer calls the E-Space a ‘modern-day successor to the original 1984 Renault Espace’ which ‘reboots the founding principles of the MPV as part of an ultra-modern vision’.

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> The Renault 8 Gordini concept is a rear-wheel drive coupe with hidden lights

The car has been ‘designed first and foremost as a living space’. Inside there’s a completely flat floor and six individual seats with lacquered shells inspired by the work of famed French furniture designer Pierre Paulin. The two second-row chairs are able to rotate 180 degrees to create a ‘TVG train square’ with the third row.

When facing forward, second-row occupants can use folding tray tables and a 12.3-inch screen each, both mounted in the back of the first-row seats. Or, they can fold down to give the row three passengers a large table and a view of the aforementioned displays.

Up front, a large ‘Open R Panorama’ display stays true to its name, stretching between each of the A-pillars and effectively forming the dashboard. It’s not a touchscreen, with touch controls instead featuring on two screens that swivel on a tubular base. To the left of this arrangement is a yoke-style steering wheel that gives a clearer view of the Open R Panorama.