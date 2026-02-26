Mate Rimac steps back as Rimac Technologies CEO

Rimac Technology, the Croatia-based EV technology specialist, has a new CEO. Founder Mate Rimac has taken the decision to step back from the company’s helm, and previous chief operating officer Nurdin Pitarević steps up to become CEO. Marko Brkljačić becomes the new COO.

Mate Rimac will continue to oversee the Rimac Technology business, however, as he continues as president of the Rimac Group as a whole, and his position as CEO of Bugatti Rimac is unchanged.

Rimac Technology has experienced remarkable growth. As a Tier One supplier to the automotive industry specialising in electric vehicle tech, it has collaborated with major car manufacturers on many projects, particularly battery systems, e-axles and electronic control systems. Last year it delivered tens of thousands of battery and powertrain systems to car brands around the world and in 2026 is developing solid-state battery technology.

It has been an independent entity since 2022, when it was spun off from Rimac Automobili’s technology arm (known for the flagship Rimac Nevera electric hypercar). Employing more than 1000 people, its HQ is in Croatia with satellite offices in the UK. In 2018 Porsche took a 10 percent stake in the company, increasing this to 15.1% twelve months later.