Mate Rimac steps back as Rimac Technologies CEO
Rimac’s founder has stepped back from his role of Rimac Technologies but retains Group president and Bugatti Rimac CEO positions
Rimac Technology, the Croatia-based EV technology specialist, has a new CEO. Founder Mate Rimac has taken the decision to step back from the company’s helm, and previous chief operating officer Nurdin Pitarević steps up to become CEO. Marko Brkljačić becomes the new COO.
Mate Rimac will continue to oversee the Rimac Technology business, however, as he continues as president of the Rimac Group as a whole, and his position as CEO of Bugatti Rimac is unchanged.
Rimac Technology has experienced remarkable growth. As a Tier One supplier to the automotive industry specialising in electric vehicle tech, it has collaborated with major car manufacturers on many projects, particularly battery systems, e-axles and electronic control systems. Last year it delivered tens of thousands of battery and powertrain systems to car brands around the world and in 2026 is developing solid-state battery technology.
It has been an independent entity since 2022, when it was spun off from Rimac Automobili’s technology arm (known for the flagship Rimac Nevera electric hypercar). Employing more than 1000 people, its HQ is in Croatia with satellite offices in the UK. In 2018 Porsche took a 10 percent stake in the company, increasing this to 15.1% twelve months later.
Rimac Technologies is owned wholly by the Rimac Group, which itself is a partnership with Mate Rimac holding the largest share, with other investors the Hyundai Motor Group and Goldman Sachs alongside Porsche.
The leadership transition at Rimac Technologies allows Mate Rimac to devote more time to his work at Bugatti Rimac. He has also expressed an interest in buying Porsche’s stake in Bugatti offering $1.1bn for their 45 percent stake in the French hypercar manufacturer. Prior to the Bugatti Rimac joint venture in 2021, the VW Group had owned the Bugatti brand since Ferdinand Piech led its acquisition 1998. The Porsche-Piech families still hold a controlling stake in Porsche AG’s parent company.
In an official statement, Mate Rimac says: ‘I have full trust in Nurdin to lead Rimac Technology through its next phase of growth and to continue building a world-class Tier One organisation.’
Pitarević is expected to lead Rimac Technology’s ‘route map through 2030’ plan, which includes its work on solid-state battery cells, AI-enabled operations, hybrid as well as EV powertrains, and further growth in production capacity. Five new production lines are scheduled to be created in the next two years at the company’s Croatian campus, which is currently operating at full capacity across multiple shifts.