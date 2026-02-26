Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mate Rimac steps back as Rimac Technologies CEO

Rimac’s founder has stepped back from his role of Rimac Technologies but retains Group president and Bugatti Rimac CEO positions

by: James Taylor
26 Feb 2026
Nurdin Pitarevic

Rimac Technology, the Croatia-based EV technology specialist, has a new CEO. Founder Mate Rimac has taken the decision to step back from the company’s helm, and previous chief operating officer Nurdin Pitarević steps up to become CEO. Marko Brkljačić becomes the new COO.

Mate Rimac will continue to oversee the Rimac Technology business, however, as he continues as president of the Rimac Group as a whole, and his position as CEO of Bugatti Rimac is unchanged. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Rimac Technology has experienced remarkable growth. As a Tier One supplier to the automotive industry specialising in electric vehicle tech, it has collaborated with major car manufacturers on many projects, particularly battery systems, e-axles and electronic control systems. Last year it delivered tens of thousands of battery and powertrain systems to car brands around the world and in 2026 is developing solid-state battery technology.

It has been an independent entity since 2022, when it was spun off from Rimac Automobili’s technology arm (known for the flagship Rimac Nevera electric hypercar). Employing more than 1000 people, its HQ is in Croatia with satellite offices in the UK. In 2018 Porsche took a 10 percent stake in the company, increasing this to 15.1% twelve months later.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Rimac Technologies is owned wholly by the Rimac Group, which itself is a partnership with Mate Rimac holding the largest share, with other investors the Hyundai Motor Group and Goldman Sachs alongside Porsche. 

The leadership transition at Rimac Technologies allows Mate Rimac to devote more time to his work at Bugatti Rimac. He has also expressed an interest in buying Porsche’s stake in Bugatti offering $1.1bn for their 45 percent stake in the French hypercar manufacturer. Prior to the Bugatti Rimac joint venture in 2021, the VW Group had owned the Bugatti brand since Ferdinand Piech led its acquisition 1998. The Porsche-Piech families still hold a controlling stake in Porsche AG’s parent company.

In an official statement, Mate Rimac says: ‘I have full trust in Nurdin to lead Rimac Technology through its next phase of growth and to continue building a world-class Tier One organisation.’

Pitarević is expected to lead Rimac Technology’s ‘route map through 2030’ plan, which includes its work on solid-state battery cells, AI-enabled operations, hybrid as well as EV powertrains, and further growth in production capacity. Five new production lines are scheduled to be created in the next two years at the company’s Croatian campus, which is currently operating at full capacity across multiple shifts. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Rimac Nevera R 2025 review – flat-out in the world's fastest accelerating car
Rimac Nevera R – front
Reviews

Rimac Nevera R 2025 review – flat-out in the world's fastest accelerating car

The 2078bhp Nevera R can out accelerate anything in production. We sample it up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
18 Jul 2025
The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R has shattered acceleration records and hit 268mph
Rimac Nevera R record
News

The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R has shattered acceleration records and hit 268mph

The all-electric Rimac Nevera R hypercar is the fastest-accelerating production car the world has seen, timed and verified
10 Jul 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Thought you couldn't improve on the Alpine A110? Ravage had other ideas and we've driven the result – car pictures of the week
Ravage A110 Group 4
Features

Thought you couldn't improve on the Alpine A110? Ravage had other ideas and we've driven the result – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we drive Ravage’s stunning A110 Group 4 in the French Alps – these are our favourite shots
21 Feb 2026
Still want that Singer? Evoluto’s Ferrari 355 restomod is finally ready
Evoluto Ferrari 355
News

Still want that Singer? Evoluto’s Ferrari 355 restomod is finally ready

Evoluto’s reimagined and modernised Ferrari 355 is here, with a new 3.7-litre 9000rpm V8 option
24 Feb 2026
2026 VED car tax: what you'll be paying
2026 car tax
Advice

2026 VED car tax: what you'll be paying

The latest car tax changes explained, including new pricing for EVs and hybrids and increased prices for higher-emission vehicles
19 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content