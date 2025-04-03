Skoda’s fastest accelerating car ever is here: the 335 bhp Elroq vRS

Skoda has revealed its latest electric model to join its vRS family, the Elroq vRS. Producing 335bhp it reaches 62mph from zero of 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car the Czech company has produced. While it’ll hit 111 mph flat out, Skoda is keen to emphasise that 62mph sprint time, which is a second quicker than the Octavia vRS.

Revealed six months after the standard Elroq, Škoda has attempted to retain its traditional vRS values: improved dynamics and a noticeable uplift in performance over the standard models. Although experience of the Enyaq vRS suggests simply upping the power doesn’t necessarily result in a thrilling drive. It will at least be the most performant car of its type given there's no sign yet of a Kia EV3 GT or a Ford Explorer ST and there are no indications Alpine is set to get its mits on the Megane or Scenic E-Tech.

The Elroq vRS features a dual-motor set-up, delivering power to all four wheels. Skoda claims a WLTP range of over 340 miles from its 84kWh battery, and rapid charging at up to 185kW, meaning a 10-80% charge takes 26 minutes.

Underneath, the Elroq vRS has undergone the sports chassis treatment with lowered suspension – 15mm lower at the front, 10mm lower at the rear – and an update to the map controlling the electronic power steering. More powerful front brakes with two-piston callipers are also standard. The car’s drive mode select software has also been updated with a traction mode tailored to the all-wheel drive system.

As with all vRS models, standard equipment is generous, including LED Matrix beam headlights, heated sports seats, and a 13-inch infotainment display. Optional equipment includes the familiar adaptive chassis control (DCC) system with 15-stage adjustment, which has been tailored to the car's more compact footprint.

Skoda’s new 'Modern Solid' design language is fully realised in the Elroq vRS, with a high-gloss black 'Tech-Deck Face' incorporating various sensors. vRS-specific touches include black exterior trim, exclusive alloy wheels (up to 21 inches), and an interior that’s been given the big OEM sporty makeover with micro-suede upholstery and lime green accents.

The Elroq vRS will make its public debut at Milan Design Week 2025. UK pricing and specifications are expected later this month, with deliveries starting in the summer.