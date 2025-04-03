Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda’s fastest accelerating car ever is here: the 335 bhp Elroq vRS

The Elroq is the first in its category to get a performance version – there's no Ford Explorer ST or Kia EV3 GT for it to face down

by: Ethan Jupp
3 Apr 2025
Skoda Elroq vR front8

Skoda has revealed its latest electric model to join its vRS family, the Elroq vRS. Producing 335bhp it reaches 62mph from zero of 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car the Czech company has produced. While it’ll hit 111 mph flat out, Skoda is keen to emphasise that 62mph sprint time, which is a second quicker than the Octavia vRS.

Revealed six months after the standard Elroq, Škoda has attempted to retain its traditional vRS values: improved dynamics and a noticeable uplift in performance over the standard models. Although experience of the Enyaq vRS suggests simply upping the power doesn’t necessarily result in a thrilling drive. It will at least be the most performant car of its type given there's no sign yet of a Kia EV3 GT or a Ford Explorer ST and there are no indications Alpine is set to get its mits on the Megane or Scenic E-Tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Elroq vRS features a dual-motor set-up, delivering power to all four wheels. Skoda claims a WLTP range of over 340 miles from its 84kWh battery, and rapid charging at up to 185kW, meaning a 10-80% charge takes 26 minutes.

Skoda Elroq vRS rear8

Underneath, the Elroq vRS has undergone the sports chassis treatment with lowered suspension – 15mm lower at the front, 10mm lower at the rear – and an update to the map controlling the electronic power steering. More powerful front brakes with two-piston callipers are also standard. The car’s drive mode select software has also been updated with a traction mode tailored to the all-wheel drive system.  

> The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a 261bhp family hauler

As with all vRS models, standard equipment is generous, including LED Matrix beam headlights, heated sports seats, and a 13-inch infotainment display. Optional equipment includes the familiar adaptive chassis control (DCC) system with 15-stage adjustment, which has been tailored to the car's more compact footprint. 

Skoda Elroq vRS interior8

Skoda’s new 'Modern Solid' design language is fully realised in the Elroq vRS, with a high-gloss black 'Tech-Deck Face' incorporating various sensors. vRS-specific touches include black exterior trim, exclusive alloy wheels (up to 21 inches), and an interior that’s been given the big OEM sporty makeover with micro-suede upholstery and lime green accents.

> That time we hit 227mph in a Skoda Octavia

The Elroq vRS will make its public debut at Milan Design Week 2025. UK pricing and specifications are expected later this month, with deliveries starting in the summer.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased – wider, winged EV saloon will be N division’s M3
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased
Spy shots

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased – wider, winged EV saloon will be N division’s M3

The hot Ioniq 6 N saloon will soon join the excellent Ioniq 5 N in Hyundai’s all-electric performance car rebirth, setting a target for the forthcomin…
3 Apr 2025
Diced-up Lotus Emeya and Eletre EV ranges start £5760 cheaper
Lotus Emeya and Eletre
News

Diced-up Lotus Emeya and Eletre EV ranges start £5760 cheaper

Lotus has introduced a new range of trim levels and a new naming convention to more clearly define what buyers are getting for their money
2 Apr 2025
New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?
Hyundai Insteroid – front
News

New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?

Hyundai has served up another wild hot hatch concept, this time taking the Inster supermini as a base. Could an electric successor to the i20 N be on …
1 Apr 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials
Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce
Reviews

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials

The Junior is Alfa Romeo’s first ever pure-electric model, but don’t let that put you off. The Veloce is a practical offering with a real performance …
27 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week
Hot hatch test
Features

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we test three of the most sophisticated hot hatches on sale against each other on road and track – these are our favourite…
29 Mar 2025
Best hybrid cars 2025 – the benefits of EV and petrol power
Best hybrid cars 2025
Best cars

Best hybrid cars 2025 – the benefits of EV and petrol power

Hybrids are the perfect compromise for manufacturers and buyers at the moment, keeping petrol power for versatility and customer appeal but adding an …
31 Mar 2025
Honda Civic Type R (FN2) – the car world's greatest misses
Honda Civic Type R FN2
Features

Honda Civic Type R (FN2) – the car world's greatest misses

Its lineage contains some hot hatch greats, but the late-noughties Civic wasn’t one of them
26 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content