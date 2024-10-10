Skoda Superb Fast Fleet test – 16,000 miles in the GTI-powered estate

The Superb wasn’t all about the sensible stuff, though. Arrive at a decent driver’s road and you’d quickly find a satisfying rhythm. This ability, in combination with the performance on offer (276bhp, 0-62mph in 5.3sec), allowed me to keep pace with many of the more extreme cars we test at evo when they were being driven briskly between locations on photoshoots – and all without the Skoda drawing attention to itself, thanks to its smart but discreet exterior design; a proper ‘sleeper’.

Upon arrival at a location, VNH often became part of my photographic kit, the huge panoramic glass roof (£1295) allowing me to pop up from the passenger seat to capture car-to-car action shots, or even sucker a tripod and camera to the glass to achieve the same. Most buyers will appreciate it for the way it allows more light into the cabin, though…

The Superb’s drive modes helped it adapt well to the job in hand, although as Jethro Bovingdon observed when he tried the car for a few days, the automatic gearshifting strategy in Comfort mode often left you struggling to access enough of the 2-litre engine’s performance even for everyday driving, so you’d inevitably resort to using the paddles or selecting a different mode. Said engine requested its first service just before it went back to Skoda; it didn’t need any extra oil during our time with the car, but it did need its coolant topping up once.

If there was one trip that summed up the Superb, it was a long drive out to Hamburg, two-up and loaded with kit and luggage, where we hit an indicated 165mph on the autobahn, managed 400 miles from a tank and averaged a healthy 29.7mpg. All in a day’s work.

In short, when it came to doing the kind of jobs it was designed to do, the Superb really did live up to its name. My next long-termer has a tough act to follow.

Date acquired December 2022 Duration of test 11 months Total test mileage 16,115 Overall mpg 33.3 Total costs £208.99 (tyre), £11.29 (coolant) Purchase price £52,295 Value today c£32,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 316.