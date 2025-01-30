Jannarelly is charging £723,000 for a rebodied Ferrari 360

Another day, another restomod, but this time it’s not a Porsche 911. Rather, it’s a rebodied, coachbuilt sports car based on the Ferrari 360. It’s called the Ælla-60, and it’s being produced under the ‘Art Machines by Anthony Jannarelly’ banner. You’ll recognise the Jannarelly name – he penned the W Motors Lykan and Fenyr hypercars, and launched his own sports car called the Design-1 in 2016. He also designed Caterham’s Project V electric concept.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But where the Design-1 was a mid-engined V6 coupe priced at under £90k, the Ælla-60 costs…wait for it…€865,000 (not including taxes). That’s c£723k, or about twelve times what you’d pay for a used manual 360. Once five customer reservations have been secured, production will begin in 2026, with Italian firm Podium Advanced Technologies (maker of the Glickenhaus SCG 007C and Eccentrica Diablo) earmarked for the job.

Jannarelly hasn’t officially confirmed the 360 as the donor car (which is described as a ‘sports car from the 1990s’), but it’s more than likely given the Ælla-60 uses a mid-mounted 3.6-litre V8 that looks suspiciously like the 360’s motor, a six-speed manual gearbox and an aluminium chassis. The motor generates 473bhp, and with a dry kerb weight of 1130kg, the Ælla-60 reaches 62mph in 3.5sec.

Visually, it’s hard to see any resemblance to the source material, with flowing ‘60s-style curves, butterfly-opening doors and detailing inspired by the Design-1. The cabin is completely bespoke too, with carbon-shelled seats, an exposed linkage for the manual ‘box and a custom-made dash. There’s air conditioning and smartphone connectivity, and as with most restomods, there’ll be an extensive customisation programme for owners to tailor the colours, materials and finishes to their tastes.

Dynamically, the Ælla-60 is said to offer a ‘direct, precise and engaging driving experience,’ presumably through a thorough overhaul of the 360’s suspension and chassis settings. Customers with enough cash will be able to experience this when the first of 60 units are delivered in 2026, but if you can’t wait until then, there are plenty of used 360s in the classifieds…