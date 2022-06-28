Red Bull's 1250bhp RB17 hypercar is on course for a 2024 reveal

Soon, the Aston Martin Valkyrie won't be the only Adrian Newey-designed hypercar lighting up race tracks across the globe. Red Bull is developing a new £5m track car called the RB17, and following it's initial announcement in 2022, F1 team boss Christian Horner revealed to Sky Sports that the project is slated for a full unveiling this year.

Developed in-house by Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) with an Adrian Newey-penned design, the RB17 will be powered by a turbocharged hybrid V8 developing in the region of 1250bhp. With no concessions to road regulations, the track-only machine has the potential to push the performance envelope further than the Valkyrie, and potentially even the 1001bhp AMR Pro version.

Red Bull set a target of 900kg for the project, which would make the RB17 lighter than the Valkyrie AMR Pro but 48kg heavier than the GMA T.50s. The cockpit will be closed and have room for a driver and passenger, but will feature a longer wheelbase, larger wheels and tyres, and target an even lower centre of gravity than the Valkyrie. Powering the RB17 will be a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a hybrid module, which will be produced by an as yet unspecified third party. The engine itself will have 1100bhp, with an energy recovery system powering an additional 150bhp electric motor that will predominantly be used for torque-fill and reducing turbo lag.