Why America swears by the Toyota Camry, and not the Porsche 911 GT3

You might wonder how the Camry handles, and here I can say with confidence: I don’t know. There are no twisting ribbons of B-road within the grid pattern streets of greater Phoenix but I can tell you that when it comes to turning off one long, straight road into another long, straight road it’s deeply fine.

In other words, the Camry is brilliant. I’m not joking. It has a job to do, and that job is to be the transit system for millions of Americans, all of whom rely on the car as the only way to get around. You drive to work, to the supermarket, to the movies, to your kids’ soccer practice, to the bowling alley, to the golf‑a‑rama, to the store again because you forgot to buy mustard. You’re in your car a lot. And in these circumstances a 911 GT3 or Civic Type R might become irritating. You need a car, but less so. Conversely, a 1989 Lada Samara wouldn’t be enough. You need something that’s excellent at being unobtrusive without being crap, and can arrive on your drive, box fresh, for $380 a month. That’s the Camry. It doesn’t ride with the buttery suppleness of a Phantom but it’s plenty comfortable enough for the job in hand, neither good nor bad. And that’s a hard trick to pull off across pretty much the whole damn car. It would be easy to sneer at its like-driving-but-less-so ethic, but for plenty of punters in the US that’s what’s needed.

Here at evo we worry about the turn-in and tip-in. The columnists either side of me sometimes can’t sleep for worrying about tread shuffle. But for many people that’s not a problem. And in that context you can see why the Camry is popular. It does the job so well, and yet asks so little, it frees your mind from having to worry about it. Goes, stops, great a/c, unlikely to break down. Which means you can carry on with your life. Think about your kids’ education, think about your health, think about your job, think about the economy, the ballgame, the future. But don’t think about your car. Because your car is a Camry. This is the world it serves. And it’s damn good at it.

This story was first featured in evo issue 307.