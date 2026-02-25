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The Vauxhall Corsa GSE is a VXR for the modern age, and it’s quicker than an Alpine

Vauxhall has launched its first hot hatch in eight years with the new Corsa GSE, adopting the same formula as fast superminis from Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and Abarth

by: Sam Jenkins
6 May 2026
Vauxhall Corsa GSE17

The new Vauxhall Corsa GSE has been unveiled as the first hot hatch from the British marque since the VXR badge met its end in 2018, but it’s not an entirely new proposition. Numerous brands under the Stellantis umbrella have already launched their own fast superminis based on the same EV platform, so whether or not Vauxhall has done enough to differentiate remains to be seen…

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As with every performance EV on the e-CMP platform, the Corsa GSE adopts a 276bhp, 254lb ft front-mounted electric motor and unlike the Alpine A290, it pairs it with a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential – this power output also puts the Corsa GSE quite a way ahead of the 217bhp Alpine A290 GTS. Sport, Normal and Eco drive modes provide varying levels of power, with Sport providing ‘racetrack optimisation’, whatever that means.

> New Peugeot 208 GTi – all you need to know about the Alpine A290 rival

All of this is powered by a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery pack which contributes towards a 1554kg weight figure, falling in-line with the Peugeot, Alfa and Abarth it shares a platform with (the Alpine A290 is lighter, however, at 1479kg). In order to help the GSE maintain its advertised output even after long stints, Vauxhall says it’s upgraded the thermal management over the ordinary car. Range is not yet confirmed but based on our experience in its relatives, don’t expect much more than 200 miles from a charge.

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This is the fastest Vauxhall on sale and while that isn’t saying much in 2026, a 5.5sec 0-62mph time does make it quicker than every other performance EV on this platform. That might not seem that unusual, but this car is said to have exactly the same output and weight figure as the Peugeot 208 GTi, yet it’s two tenths quicker to 62mph, and four tenths quicker than the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. It’s almost a full second quicker from a standstill to 62mph than the Alpine A290, too.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE17

In addition to the limited slip differential, the Corsa GSE sits lower than the standard car with its axles, roll bars and shock absorbers all specific to the performance model in an effort to enhance its dynamics. The steering and pedal calibration has also been tuned with this in mind, and four-piston Alcon brakes help keep that weight in check.

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In terms of design, Vauxhall has given the Corsa GSE unique bumpers at the front and rear with a more defined lower intake, and tweaked intake surrounds below the headlights. A gloss black section bridges the gap between the headlights like the ordinary Corsa, but flared black arch trims make it clear that this is a GSE product. Within those arches are new 18-inch diamond cut GSE-specific wheels, and unlike the Peugeot 208 GTi with its unusually aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, this car comes with 215-section, 40-profile Pilot Sport 4 S items as standard.

A similar level of change is seen inside, with ‘performance’ seats bringing sturdy bolstering, Alcantara and a unique black, grey and yellow chequered fabric to the package as a nod to the old Vauxhall Nova. Yellow seatbelts continue this theme, with aluminium pedals, GSE-branded displays and Alcantara door cards and steering wheel upholstery lifting it beyond the standard Corsa.

UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect a starting figure in the region of £37,000 when it goes on sale later this year. 

Vauxhall Corsa GSE specs 

PowertrainSingle-motor, front-wheel drive
Power276bhp
Torque254lb ft
0-62mph5.5sec
Top speed112mph
Weight1554kg
Battery54kWh (51kWh useable)
Power-to-weight 178bhp/ton
Price£37,000 (est)
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