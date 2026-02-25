This is the fastest Vauxhall on sale and while that isn’t saying much in 2026, a 5.5sec 0-62mph time does make it quicker than every other performance EV on this platform. That might not seem that unusual, but this car is said to have exactly the same output and weight figure as the Peugeot 208 GTi, yet it’s two tenths quicker to 62mph, and four tenths quicker than the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. It’s almost a full second quicker from a standstill to 62mph than the Alpine A290, too.

In addition to the limited slip differential, the Corsa GSE sits lower than the standard car with its axles, roll bars and shock absorbers all specific to the performance model in an effort to enhance its dynamics. The steering and pedal calibration has also been tuned with this in mind, and four-piston Alcon brakes help keep that weight in check.

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In terms of design, Vauxhall has given the Corsa GSE unique bumpers at the front and rear with a more defined lower intake, and tweaked intake surrounds below the headlights. A gloss black section bridges the gap between the headlights like the ordinary Corsa, but flared black arch trims make it clear that this is a GSE product. Within those arches are new 18-inch diamond cut GSE-specific wheels, and unlike the Peugeot 208 GTi with its unusually aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, this car comes with 215-section, 40-profile Pilot Sport 4 S items as standard.

A similar level of change is seen inside, with ‘performance’ seats bringing sturdy bolstering, Alcantara and a unique black, grey and yellow chequered fabric to the package as a nod to the old Vauxhall Nova. Yellow seatbelts continue this theme, with aluminium pedals, GSE-branded displays and Alcantara door cards and steering wheel upholstery lifting it beyond the standard Corsa.

UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect a starting figure in the region of £37,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE specs