Alpina’s B3 and B4 GT are more potent and more luxurious than the new BMW M3

Combined with a tweaked eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, a rear-biased, variable all-wheel drive system and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, this new power liberates a two tenth drop in 0-62mph time for all three models over their non-GT counterparts. The B3 GT saloon is the quickest of the range, taking 3.4sec (a tenth quicker than the new M3 saloon), with the B3 GT Touring and B4 GT Gran Coupe taking an additional tenth. The B3 GT saloon’s 191mph top speed is no match for the 205mph B5 GT, but exceeds the 180mph figure of the new M3 Competition (with M Driver’s Package) by quite some margin.

Arriving before BMW takes full control of Alpina in December 2025, these new models could be the last of their kind. Peak power of the GTs is up by 34bhp to 522bhp to match the newly-facelifted M3 – torque is considerably higher, though, at 538lb ft to the M3’s 479. BMW’s 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six is responsible for these impressive figures, a unit originally developed for BMW M cars.

Following last year’s limited-run B5 GT, Alpina has applied the GT badge to its BMW 3 and 4-series -based B3 and B4 . Available in B3 GT saloon, Touring and B4 GT Gran Coupe forms, all three receive the same uprated straight-six, upgraded dynamics and unique design tweaks inside and out. Prices start from €101,700 (c£86,500) for the B3 GT saloon, with customer cars scheduled to hit the road in November this year.

To match the increase in power, Alpina has added bespoke bulkhead reinforcement struts and larger rear stabilisers for improved rigidity and steering response. An entirely new shock absorber setup has also been developed for the lineup, ensuring a combination of dynamic ability and Alpina’s trademark long-distance comfort. The variable sports steering configuration and active damping units have also been tweaked for improved engagement.

Beyond the new front and rear light clusters of the facelifted 3 and 4-series, the new Alpina GT models also come with modified aero elements. The front spoiler now has additional canards, with a bespoke gloss black diffuser fitted to ensure an optimal aerodynamic balance. As standard, every model will come with Alpina’s glorious 20-inch multispoke forged wheels, now in an exclusive Oro Tecnico shade and with model-specific GT lettering – tyres are 255- and 265-section front and rear.

Alpina’s classic blue and green paint colours are available on all three models, but BMW Individual Fashion Grey, Brewster Green, Imola Red, Daytona Violet and Carbon Black are also on the options list. To match the wheels, an Oro Tecnico decal set can be applied, with the badging also finished to match should you desire. Even the Alpina-specific strut braces in the engine bay are finished in Oro Tecnico.

Inside there’s plenty of high end Lavalina leather as standard, finished with Oro Tecnico contrast stitching on the steering wheel. Alpina-specific aluminium paddles are also equipped as standard, as is GT lettering on the door sill trims and steering wheel – each model will also be fitted with a production number plaque on the centre console.

There is a price to pay for this luxury, though, with weight standing at 1875kg for the B3 GT saloon (20kg more than the M3 saloon), rising to 1945kg for the B3 GT touring and 1965kg for the B4 GT Gran Coupe.

Unlike the B5 GT these models aren’t limited by number, but they won’t come cheap. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but prices begin at €101,700 for the B3 GT Saloon, rising to €102,900 and €105,100 for the B3 Touring and B4 GT Gran Coupe respectively. Order books are open now with deliveries expected to begin in November 2024.