Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Alpina’s B3 and B4 GT are more potent and more luxurious than the new BMW M3

Alpina has launched special GT variants of its popular B3 and B4 models, giving them more power, fettled dynamics and design tweaks for 2024

by: Sam Jenkins
5 Jun 2024
Alpina B3 and B4 GT20

Following last year’s limited-run B5 GT, Alpina has applied the GT badge to its BMW 3 and 4-series-based B3 and B4. Available in B3 GT saloon, Touring and B4 GT Gran Coupe forms, all three receive the same uprated straight-six, upgraded dynamics and unique design tweaks inside and out. Prices start from €101,700 (c£86,500) for the B3 GT saloon, with customer cars scheduled to hit the road in November this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Arriving before BMW takes full control of Alpina in December 2025, these new models could be the last of their kind. Peak power of the GTs is up by 34bhp to 522bhp to match the newly-facelifted M3 – torque is considerably higher, though, at 538lb ft to the M3’s 479. BMW’s 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six is responsible for these impressive figures, a unit originally developed for BMW M cars.

> Alpina B5 GT review

Combined with a tweaked eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, a rear-biased, variable all-wheel drive system and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, this new power liberates a two tenth drop in 0-62mph time for all three models over their non-GT counterparts. The B3 GT saloon is the quickest of the range, taking 3.4sec (a tenth quicker than the new M3 saloon), with the B3 GT Touring and B4 GT Gran Coupe taking an additional tenth. The B3 GT saloon’s 191mph top speed is no match for the 205mph B5 GT, but exceeds the 180mph figure of the new M3 Competition (with M Driver’s Package) by quite some margin.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

To match the increase in power, Alpina has added bespoke bulkhead reinforcement struts and larger rear stabilisers for improved rigidity and steering response. An entirely new shock absorber setup has also been developed for the lineup, ensuring a combination of dynamic ability and Alpina’s trademark long-distance comfort. The variable sports steering configuration and active damping units have also been tweaked for improved engagement. 

Alpina B3 and B4 GT20

Beyond the new front and rear light clusters of the facelifted 3 and 4-series, the new Alpina GT models also come with modified aero elements. The front spoiler now has additional canards, with a bespoke gloss black diffuser fitted to ensure an optimal aerodynamic balance. As standard, every model will come with Alpina’s glorious 20-inch multispoke forged wheels, now in an exclusive Oro Tecnico shade and with model-specific GT lettering – tyres are 255- and 265-section front and rear.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Alpina’s classic blue and green paint colours are available on all three models, but BMW Individual Fashion Grey, Brewster Green, Imola Red, Daytona Violet and Carbon Black are also on the options list. To match the wheels, an Oro Tecnico decal set can be applied, with the badging also finished to match should you desire. Even the Alpina-specific strut braces in the engine bay are finished in Oro Tecnico.

Alpina B3 and B4 GT20

Inside there’s plenty of high end Lavalina leather as standard, finished with Oro Tecnico contrast stitching on the steering wheel. Alpina-specific aluminium paddles are also equipped as standard, as is GT lettering on the door sill trims and steering wheel – each model will also be fitted with a production number plaque on the centre console.

There is a price to pay for this luxury, though, with weight standing at 1875kg for the B3 GT saloon (20kg more than the M3 saloon), rising to 1945kg for the B3 GT touring and 1965kg for the B4 GT Gran Coupe.

Unlike the B5 GT these models aren’t limited by number, but they won’t come cheap. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but prices begin at €101,700 for the B3 GT Saloon, rising to €102,900 and €105,100 for the B3 Touring and B4 GT Gran Coupe respectively. Order books are open now with deliveries expected to begin in November 2024.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The rear-drive BMW M3 is dead, but the xDrive now has more power
New BMW M3 N24
News

The rear-drive BMW M3 is dead, but the xDrive now has more power

BMW has given the M3 a subtle design update and an uprated 520bhp engine, but the rear-drive version is no longer available
5 Jun 2024
New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport: blacked-out Mille Miglia specials revealed
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport
News

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport: blacked-out Mille Miglia specials revealed

Alfa is building 450 Super Sport models based on the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, priced at £82,815 and £91,835 respectively
15 May 2024
The new BMW M5 will pack a 700bhp+ hybrid V8 when it arrives this year
BMW M5 spy shots – front
Spy shots

The new BMW M5 will pack a 700bhp+ hybrid V8 when it arrives this year

A new plug-in hybrid BMW M5 is on the way, and these spy shots provide our best look yet at its swollen wide-track bodywork
8 May 2024
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – car pictures of the week
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – front
Features

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – car pictures of the week

We test the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio against Audi’s RS4 Competition in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots…
28 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Litchfield BMW M2 2024 review: 640bhp tuned M2 tested
Litchfield BMW M2 – front
Reviews

Litchfield BMW M2 2024 review: 640bhp tuned M2 tested

Litchfield has given the BMW M2 more power than a Lamborghini Huracán – we try it on track
2 Jun 2024
Ariel Atom 4R v Caterham Seven evo25 edition – car pictures of the week
Ariel Atom 4R v Caterham Seven evo25 edition
Features

Ariel Atom 4R v Caterham Seven evo25 edition – car pictures of the week

In evo’s Track Car of the Year issue, we put Ariel’s Atom 4R up against the Caterham Seven evo25 edition – these are our favourite shots
1 Jun 2024
Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes‑AMG A45 S v Hyundai i30 N v Honda Civic Type R
Hot hatch test final four
Group tests

Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes‑AMG A45 S v Hyundai i30 N v Honda Civic Type R

The rally-bred Toyota GR Yaris, bombastic Mercedes‑AMG A45 S, thrillsome Hyundai i30 N and dazzling Honda Civic Type R are each brilliant in their own…
26 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content