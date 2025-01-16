Alpina B8 GT revealed – last ‘proper’ Alpina also the most powerful

Alpina is known for dancing in the grey area between BMW’s standard and full-on M models. Its cars, while exceedingly performant and capable, are often more compliant and pleasant than their M division equivalents when not on the attack, especially across UK roads in varying states of dilapidation.

That said, the B8 GT is said to have been stiffened up, with body control improved too. The front end gets reinforcement thanks to a dome-bulkhead strut, which is said to make the B8 GT a more responsive and precise steer. The driving modes of Comfort, Sport and Sport+ have been tuned to make the most of the car’s extensively tested suspension and steering hardware and create distinctive changes in character.

Not traditionally conducive to ride comfort but certainly wonderful to look at are the classic Alpina wheels, present on the B8 in 21-inch form, shrouding bright blue brake callipers. They are the biggest tell that this is no standard 8-series but of course, no Alpina goes without a raft of detail visual changes. It wouldn’t be an Alpina without those distinctive decals, or the subtly accentuated front and rear treatments.

That said, the carbon canards that flank at the front are a bit more aggressive than the norm for Alpina. Limited among the 99 cars to be built will be 20 bi-colour examples, mixing either Alpina Blue or Alpina Green II with Black Sapphire paint.

On the inside, the prominent Alpina badge on the wheel is the car’s primary tell, though a Burkard Bovensiepen signature ahead of the gear selector is also a nice distinctive touch. Look closer and you’ll also note the Alpina badge on the rotary UX controller and the numbered plaque denoting any particular B8 GT’s place in the 99-car run. Elsewhere lashings of aluminium and alcantara constitute an exotic yet classy interior appointment. The price of each will cost from £189,702 in Germany, though that figure is likely to be higher for UK buyers.