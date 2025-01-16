Alpina B8 GT revealed – last ‘proper’ Alpina also the most powerful
The 634bhp Alpina B8 GT marks the end of an era and is the most powerful car in the tuner’s storied history
Alpina as an independent entity is going out with a bang with the new 634bhp B8 GT. The most powerful model in the firm’s history will also be the last, before BMW takes over the firm wholesale. Limited to just 99 units, the B8 GT is a tribute to Burkard Bovensiepen, the man who founded the company 60 years ago.
Based on the gracefully aging BMW 8-series Gran Coupe, the Alpina B8 GT uses a modified version of BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned to a heady 634bhp and 626lb ft. This is an increase of 13hp and 36lb ft over the standard BMW mill, that comes courtesy of flow-optimised airboxes and fettled engine management to complement them.
It might sound a fair bit down compared to the new 717bhp BMW M5, but the hybrid system that grants the M5 its power advantage also makes it 250kg heavier than the Alpina, which at 2175kg, is hardly a flyweight.
Alpina claims particular care has been taken in refining the B8 GT’s throttle response and drivability across the driving modes. Performance is spectacular, with the 0-62mph sprint taking just 3.3sec, on the way to a 205mph top speed. It’ll sound good while it’s at it too, thanks to Alpina’s sports exhaust system.
Alpina is known for dancing in the grey area between BMW’s standard and full-on M models. Its cars, while exceedingly performant and capable, are often more compliant and pleasant than their M division equivalents when not on the attack, especially across UK roads in varying states of dilapidation.
That said, the B8 GT is said to have been stiffened up, with body control improved too. The front end gets reinforcement thanks to a dome-bulkhead strut, which is said to make the B8 GT a more responsive and precise steer. The driving modes of Comfort, Sport and Sport+ have been tuned to make the most of the car’s extensively tested suspension and steering hardware and create distinctive changes in character.
Not traditionally conducive to ride comfort but certainly wonderful to look at are the classic Alpina wheels, present on the B8 in 21-inch form, shrouding bright blue brake callipers. They are the biggest tell that this is no standard 8-series but of course, no Alpina goes without a raft of detail visual changes. It wouldn’t be an Alpina without those distinctive decals, or the subtly accentuated front and rear treatments.
That said, the carbon canards that flank at the front are a bit more aggressive than the norm for Alpina. Limited among the 99 cars to be built will be 20 bi-colour examples, mixing either Alpina Blue or Alpina Green II with Black Sapphire paint.
On the inside, the prominent Alpina badge on the wheel is the car’s primary tell, though a Burkard Bovensiepen signature ahead of the gear selector is also a nice distinctive touch. Look closer and you’ll also note the Alpina badge on the rotary UX controller and the numbered plaque denoting any particular B8 GT’s place in the 99-car run. Elsewhere lashings of aluminium and alcantara constitute an exotic yet classy interior appointment. The price of each will cost from £189,702 in Germany, though that figure is likely to be higher for UK buyers.