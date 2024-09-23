The Alpine A390 will be an electric crossover to rival the Polestar 4

Alpine is making big strides towards an all-electric future. It’s already shown off its first EV, the A290 hot hatch, and now it’s officially announced a new battery-powered crossover called the A390. The Polestar 4 rival will be the second addition to the firm’s new lineup of cars – dubbed the ‘dream garage’ – with an electric successor to the A110 following in due course.

It’s no secret that Alpine has been developing a mass market SUV to support its entry into the EV world. Since the new-generation A110, the company’s philosophy has been centred around creating usable performance cars that don’t compromise on basic practicalities and comfort, and the A390 is being developed with this in mind.

As with the A290 hot hatch, the A390 will first be unveiled in concept ‘beta’ form before the covers come off the final car. The show car will be unveiled on 11 Oct before debuting at next month’s Paris Motor Show, with the production version arriving in 2025.

Spy shots and teaser images indicate that the A390 will be a fastback SUV in the mould of the Polestar 4, with a sloping roofline and typical Alpine cues – including a quad headlight array – integrated into the design.

The AmpR Medium EV platform is expected to lie beneath the skin, shared with the Nissan Ariya. Alpine has previously suggested that the A390 could use a triple-motor setup for more powerful torque vectoring, working with bespoke chassis tuning to deliver the kind of feel and agility you’d expect from an Alpine product. If it does get three motors, expect the A390 to outgun Nissan’s Ariya Nismo, which generates 429bhp and 443lb ft of torque.

Alpine’s EV lineup won’t stop at the dream garage. Once the electric A110 arrives in 2026, the firm will launch a further four electric cars by 2030 – including a four-seat coupe and an A110-based roadster. Whether these can deliver on Alpine’s trademark lightweight approach and purity in a battery-powered format remains to be seen.