Alpine A110 Fast Fleet test – 7000 miles in the featherweight Porsche Cayman rival

I’m just going out for a drive.’ This has pretty much been my catchphrase for the last six months as any opportunity to drive our A110 has been grabbed with both hands – for an hour, maybe two, sometimes several.

Such is the allure of the Alpine. No matter how often or for how long I drove it, I never grew tired of the way it handled whatever road was put in front of it. Where so many modern performance cars hammer and bully their way along a road, making jagged, aggressive progress, the A110 would simply flow.

The uncommon suppleness to its ride made it a maestro of extracting the maximum enjoyment from less-than-perfect surfaces. Never did I feel like I ought to be making my way to a trackday to experience this car at its best. Direction changes, meanwhile, would be delivered with a genuine lack of inertia, eliminating the need for super-quick steering and hyped‑up responses to generate a sense of agility and excitement. And then there was the roll – remember roll? – that gently grew and receded mid-corner to tell you exactly how hard you were pushing, but without ever feeling like it was the enemy of your progress. I could go on. And on…