Ariel Nomad 2 2024 review: first drive of Ariel’s all-new off-road sports car

Ariel has comprehensively changed the suspension geometry and pick-up points since the first Nomad, and it now incorporates anti-squat and anti-dive. It still sits down at the back as you accelerate hard, a little like a speedboat, but it does so at higher speeds than before, and in a more controlled manner.

This car is on the optional three-way Öhlins dampers, the top-spec option. Standard-fit will be non-adjustable K-Tech units, and there’ll be an adjustable Bilstein option in the middle. The Bilsteins will be relatively soft and suitable for ‘a UK green-lane-style expedition,’ Siebert-Saunders says, while the Öhlins are most suitable for both fast road and fast off-road use.

The suspension revisions have been made partly because the Nomad is now faster than ever. This car has the optional three engine maps, selected via a toggle switch as per the Atom 4.

In Mode 1, the gentlest, most tractable mode, it develops 260bhp and 284lb ft. It’s a docile, flexible setting that makes the Nomad easy to drive in traffic as well as in low-grip conditions, but it’s still an intense rush at the top end. If you start illuminating shift lights on the dash display, your eyes are likely widening at the same time: travelling quickly in this car is an intense experience. There are fewer sounds from the turbocharger than in the Civic Type R-engined Atom 4; fewer flutters and whooshes, but you still hear the twin-spool turbo breathing and gasping. There’s the occasional crack of unburnt fuel in the exhaust on upshifts, too.

Ramp up to Mode 2 (302bhp/333lb ft) or Mode 3 (305bhp/382lb ft) and it’s more intense still. Particularly Mode 3, which spreads torque more broadly throughout the entire rev range and is superbly responsive.

You can read the full technical story and a more in-depth description of the Nomad 2’s dynamics in the magazine. Suffice to say, however, the Nomad 2 is just as unique, and exhilarating, an experience as the original – while also promising to be more usable, more reliable and capable of higher performance both on- and off-road than ever.

Those upgrades come at a price. While the original Nomad had prices starting in the low £30k bracket (albeit without some near-essential options fitted), the new car starts in the mid 60s. This car, with options including bigger brakes, the Öhlins dampers, power upgrade with switchable maps, ABS, exhaust guard and many more extras besides, equates to around £85,000. That makes it an expensive toy – but there are few toys more fun.

Ariel Nomad 2 specs