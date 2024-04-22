697bhp Aston Martin DBX707 receives Vantage-derived interior for 2024 

Two years on from the model’s launch, Aston Martin has given its range-topping DBX707 an update for 2024, borrowing cabin architecture from the new DB12 and Vantage to bring it in line with the rest of the range. The DBX707 is also now the only SUV that Gaydon offers, the entry-level DBX being taken off sale entirely. Pricing for the refreshed DBX707 is expected to start from around £200,000, with the first cars set for delivery in Q3 this year.

As with the marque’s latest low-slung sports cars, the DBX707 now comes with Aston Martin’s bespoke dual-screen infotainment system, featuring ‘pure black’ displays and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Given the additional space available in the DBX, though, the digital dash is marginally larger than in the DB12 and Vantage at 12.3 inches, with the infotainment display at 10.25 inches.

Sitting alongside this new tech is a fresh interior architecture, aiming to reduce the visual height of the cabin for a more sporty feel while also introducing a more neatly integrated appearance. The ageing steering wheel of the original DBX has been swapped for a much sharper item, and everything from the air vents to the door handles has been redesigned, with Aston Martin keen to provide real, tactile buttons and dials for vital controls such as drive modes, climate control, suspension, ESP and lane keep assist.

Outside, the DBX707 is near identical to the previous car, but five new paint colours are now available for 2024, alongside Podium Green, which was previously exclusive to the AMR23 Edition. Look closely and you’ll spot new aero-conscious ‘presenting' door handles, while the door mirrors now feature flush glass, as first seen on the DB12. The 23- and 22-inch wheel options are unchanged in terms of design, but Copper Bronze, Textured Black and diamond-cut finishes are new to the options list. Behind those wheels are 420mm front and 390mm rear carbon-ceramic brake discs as standard.

At the 707’s heart is the same Mercedes-AMG-derived 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as before, with outputs unchanged at 697bhp (707 PS) and 664lb ft of torque. As a result, the 0-62mph sprint happens in the same 3.3sec, with top speed at 193mph. What is new are marginal revisions to the chassis software calibration, tweaking dampers and air springs for more precise handling.

The 2024 Aston Martin DBX707 will enter production imminently, before the first customer cars hit the road in Q3 this year. Final pricing is yet to be announced, but expect to pay in the region of £200,000.