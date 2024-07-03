Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Aston Martin's DBX707 AMR24 is an F1-inspired super SUV

The new Aston Martin DBX707 has been given a motorsport-inspired makeover with the AMR24 edition, celebrating the marque's Formula 1 efforts

by: Sam Jenkins
3 Jul 2024
Aston Martin DBX707 AMR248

Ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix this weekend, Aston Martin has launched a unique take on its new DBX707. Inspired by both its AMR24 F1 racer and DBX medical car, the new variant celebrates Aston Martin’s recent motorsport efforts with a unique livery, interior trim options and colours. Order books are open now and while pricing is under wraps, expect it to exceed the £198,000 starting price of the base DBX707.

The car shown here bears the same Podium Green and Lime Green scheme as Aston’s Formula 1 cars, but buyers will also be able to choose from Onyx Black and Neutron White paint. Wheels are 23-inch Fortis items as standard in either satin or gloss black, framing calipers in either Lime Green or the more subtle Aston Martin Racing Green shade. Trophy Silver and carbonfibre trim can also be specified, with a unique AMR24 plaque ensuring you never forget the significance of the DBX you’re in.

> Aston Martin DBX707 2024 review – still a step ahead of the pack? 

It’s a similar story inside, with the DBX707’s newly-overhauled cabin coming in either Onyx black with a Lime contrast stitch, or with Onyx black and Eifel green duo-tone upholstery with the same Lime green contrast colour – there’s even a Lime green saddle strap above the wireless charging tray. As standard, each example will come with the uprated Bowers & Wilkins sound system, extended carbonfibre trim and either dark chrome or titanium detailing. On the dash you’ll find the Aston Martin logo, with the AMR24 logo proudly displayed on the door sills. 

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR248

There are no changes to performance, with DBX707’s Mercedes-AMG-derived 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing the same 697bhp and 664lb ft of torque as the standard car for a quoted 3.3sec 0-62mph time and 193mph top speed. Like the standard car, it comes with tweaked chassis software, dampers and air springs over the original DBX, extracting even more performance from the super SUV. 

Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin’s Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, said: ‘Now with a technically advanced interior to match its class leading performance, the DBX707 AMR24 Edition is a stand-out ultra-luxury SUV with incredible road presence. Aston Martin are competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport, which represents a key pillar in our brand and product strategy for our road cars, and it’s a real pleasure to offer this special edition in celebration of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.’

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition is available to order now.

