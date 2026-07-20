The Audi A2 is a prime example of how clever engineering and design don’t necessarily translate to success in the motoring industry. When it launched at the turn of the millennium, it was a groundbreaking family hatch in many ways, with extensive use of aluminium in its construction, a streamlined body shape, generous practicality for its size and exceptional efficiency. A forward-thinking alternative to the likes of the Mercedes A-class, and one that didn’t roll over in an elk test.

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Sadly, sales figures didn’t live up to the A2’s promise and this – plus the fact it was expensive to produce – made it a commercial flop for Audi. A new chapter of the A2’s story is coming, however, with Audi set to revive the badge this year with a new EV hatchback based on the Volkswagen ID.3. These spy shots provide an early look at the car ahead of its unveiling in the coming months.

A2 DNA is clear to see in this prototype, with the wheels pushed to the extremes of the body and a lower, sleeker roofline than most hatchbacks. The tapered off roofline and rear glass area, split in the middle by a roof spoiler, are clear A2 hallmarks. When the disguise comes off, expect to find contemporary Audi cues integrated into the design, in terms of the lighting and grille graphics.

Beneath the skin the A2 e-tron will run on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, which also underpins the latest ID.3 Neo. For reference, the Neo comes with a range of single rear-motor powertrains from 168bhp to 228bhp, with battery sizes from 50kWh to 79kWh. Maximum claimed range is 390 miles, but if the new A2 follows in the footsteps of the original with lightweight construction, a slipperier body and a low drag coefficient, it could surpass that.

In terms of price, the A2 is expected to sit above the ID.3, which starts from £30,860, and be more closely aligned with the £35,995 Cupra Born (which also shares MEB+ running gear). We’ll know more when the covers come off the new A2 this autumn.