New Audi S3 gets RS3 lights and 130mph active steering, if you want it…
The Audi A3 range has seen an update for 2026, bringing new interior tech, design tweaks and assistance systems to the range
Audi’s A3 range has been under threat for some time now, but a new suite of updates for 2026 suggest it still has a little more to give. Right from the bottom of the range with the standard A3, to the middling S3 and RS3, each and every model has now received new interior tech as standard, assistance systems and design tweaks inside and out. First cars will hit the road this September.
The Audi A3 range is just as expansive as it was before, with the standard car available in saloon and hatchback forms, paired with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains – output hasn’t changed, but the latter is capable of up to 268bhp and 89 miles of pure electric range to make it one of the most appealing in its class. The only notable stat that has changed is its trailer load rating, which is now up by 300kg to 1700kg.
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The models we really care about have also seen tweaks, but not in performance terms. The middling S3 still comes with the same 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder as before with an identical 328bhp output, but it does receive something from the RS3: its daytime running lights.
Design changes are very minimal with this update at a glance, but the S3 has now been given the customisable ‘pixel’ type LED daytime running lights as the RS3. This allows buyers to choose from a selection of pixel layouts to subtly change the lighting signature at the touch of a button.
The biggest changes can be found inside, with each and every model receiving a new, full-width curved ‘panoramic’ display which incorporates an 11.9-inch digital dash and a 12.8-inch central display. This brings the entry-level Audi in-line with the rest of the range, with its software also updated to match. There are also new interior trim options, including carbonfibre.
Handy quality of life improvements have also been made, including a minor centre console redesign with a new, more ergonomic phone tray with 25W fast charging, a new physical scroll wheel in each of the three unique steering wheel designs, and improved assistance systems too – the latter allows each model to be equipped with active lane guidance, a system that can steer the car within the lines at up to 130mph, if that’s something you’re looking for…
It’s not all good news for the range though, as an Audi UK representative confirmed to evo that the excellent five-cylinder RS3 now has an official discontinuation date: ‘For the European market, the current generation of the five-cylinder engine does not comply with the legal requirements of the EU7 standard. We will discontinue production of the model for Europe in mid-2027.’ Nevertheless, the updated RS3 will go on sale this September along with the rest of the range, so you’d better move fast if you want one….