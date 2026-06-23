New Audi S3 gets RS3 lights and 130mph active steering, if you want it…

Audi’s A3 range has been under threat for some time now, but a new suite of updates for 2026 suggest it still has a little more to give. Right from the bottom of the range with the standard A3, to the middling S3 and RS3, each and every model has now received new interior tech as standard, assistance systems and design tweaks inside and out. First cars will hit the road this September.

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The Audi A3 range is just as expansive as it was before, with the standard car available in saloon and hatchback forms, paired with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains – output hasn’t changed, but the latter is capable of up to 268bhp and 89 miles of pure electric range to make it one of the most appealing in its class. The only notable stat that has changed is its trailer load rating, which is now up by 300kg to 1700kg.

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The models we really care about have also seen tweaks, but not in performance terms. The middling S3 still comes with the same 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder as before with an identical 328bhp output, but it does receive something from the RS3: its daytime running lights.