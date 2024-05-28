New Audi RS4 Edition 25 revealed with uprated chassis and more power

Audi’s RS4 is bowing out with one final special edition: the Edition 25. A 463bhp, £115,880 uber-estate that marks the end of a run that has seen the smallest of Audi Sport’s performance estates find a dedicated following despite often falling short against Mercedes-AMG and BMW M rivals.

Set to be replaced by an RS5 hybrid model in late 2025/early 2026, the RS4 Edition 25 marks the end of this Audi Sport stalwart by cherry picking a handful of design elements from past models while at the same time boosting the car’s core elements with performance upgrades.

Therefore, more power has been extracted from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 thanks to a remap that has resulted in an additional 19bhp, increasing peak power to 463bhp. To preserve the gearbox torque remains at 442lb ft, although the shift map has been worked on to provide a more aggressive shift strategy in the more dynamic driving modes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a result of the engine’s gentle massaging and the eight-speed auto’s mapping tweaks the RS4 Edition 25 knocks 0.4-seconds from the standard car’s 0-62mph time, reducing it to 3.7-seconds with the top speed increasing to 186mph.

Underpinning the Edition 25 is Audi’s RS sport suspension pro that includes adjustable coilovers that were first fitted to the RS4 Competition. These lower the ride height by 10mm, but if you get the spanners out you can drop the ride height by a further 10mm yourself. Additional chassis changes include stiffer front control arms and increased negative camber. The rear subframe is also more firmly secured and the Torsen Sport quattro rear diff has been updated to improve reaction times and the precision of the torque distribution across the rear wheels. Carbon ceramic brakes are also standard.

UK customers, of which there will be 50, will notice the 20 inch wheels (taken from the Competition) are only available with Pirelli’s P Zero Corsa tyre, with the more aggressive Trofeo RS rubber reserved for other markets as an option. The milled aluminium wheels have an ET18 offset as opposed to the standard car’s ET22 to maximise the impact of the chassis changes.

Matte carbon trim distinguishes the Edition 25 from other RS4s, and if you really want to pay homage to the 1999 original you can spend an additional £3,300 on Imola yellow paint. Inside there’s a blend of black leather and Alcantara trim with yellow stitching with Edition 25 motifs scattered around the car inside and out. There’s also less sound insulation inside the car and a sports exhaust system fitted outside.