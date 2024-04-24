Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The BMW 4-series Gran Coupe and i4 have been given the mildest of facelifts

Blink and you’ll miss it – the 4-series Gran Coupe and i4 have been given very subtle styling and trim updates for 2024

by: Yousuf Ashraf
24 Apr 2024
BMW i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe – front 14

Three years on since BMW revealed the current-gen 4-series Gran Coupe and its battery-powered i4 equivalent, the firm has given the two models a (very) minor mid-life update with new design and trim details. The petrol-engined 4-series Gran Coupe starts from £43,830, with the electric Polestar 2 rival coming in at £50,365. 

4-series aficionados will notice the new matte finish kidney grille surrounds, the upgraded LED highlight units and restyled tail lights, but the overall look of both models is largely the same as before. Two new metallic paint colours – Cape York Green and Fire Red – are available, however, along with new 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs. 

Inside, the i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe now come as standard with a two-spoke steering wheel, with M Sport models getting a flat-bottom rim and a red 12 o’clock stripe. The petrol car now gets wheel-mounted paddle shifters to take control of the eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

BMW’s curved dual-screen iDrive infotainment system features once again, and now gets a glass CraftedClarity rotary controller at extra cost. The displays run BMW’s iDrive 8.5 software (rather than the newer iDrive 9), which offers a voice assistant, an augmented-reality head up display and remote smartphone access to vehicle functions. The i4, meanwhile, gets a revised charging planner in the navigation system. 

Both the i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe get the same spread of powertrains as before, with the petrol range kicking off with the 181bhp, £43,830 420i. The M440i brings a 369bhp turbocharged straight-six and four-wheel drive into the equation for £59,545. 

The basic single-motor i4 eDrive35 starts from £50,365, serving up 282bhp and a 311-mile range. The eDrive40 commands an £8095 premium, and gets a more powerful 335bhp rear motor and a bigger battery for 373 miles of range. As before, the i4 M50 tops the tree with a 537bhp dual-motor powertrain, which is good for a 3.9sec 0-62mph time. All that performance will cost you a shade under £70k.

First deliveries of the revised i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe are scheduled for July this year. 

