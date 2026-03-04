Step inside and the quality of the standard iX remains and is enhanced here, with BMW’s sportier steering wheel present, now featuring a red centre stripe – about as incongruous in an electric SUV as over 1000nm of torque.

The iX used to feel like the future until the latest iX3 arrived, with the new BMW cabin architecture in all its glory. Now, the curved display, if not the iX’s avant garde design, looks current rather than futuristic. The UI isn’t perfect either – I wish switching between the levels of regenerative braking were a tad more intuitive.

The pleasantly airy feel, solid build quality and sumptuous minimalistic vibe remains and does not betray even the M70’s £113,000+ price. Seat bolstering could be more aggressive given the performance stance, though there is now at least M Sport trim on offer. The crystal central gear selector and rotary infotainment controller do occasionally catch the sun in bright conditions too.

Performance, ride and handling

Warp-speed performance…

… that feels incongruous in the otherwise serene iX

Ride, refinement and body control balance is applaudable

This feeling of quality is maintained the moment you pull away. The powertrain is quiet - you’d expect that of an all-electric car - but its calibration is good, with a natural and very responsive throttle. Comfort is any iX’s natural mode, with softened responses for a more relaxed driving style. And refinement is astoundingly good, beyond even that expected of a high-end EV with little to no road, wind or suspension noise – just the occasional thud of the 22-inch wheels clobbering potholes, that would shake the bones of many other cars. The iX almost feels like it’s gliding through space in a vacuum, with only varying levels of Hans Zimmer-designed noise being the indication that you’re building speed.

A bit out of character for all iXs is just how quick the steering, something accentuated by the standard-fit rear-wheel steering system. You do have to recalibrate yourself and wind back the inputs you’d normally expect to be required in an SUV. There’s a good view out with good placability on the road, though it feels its size when navigating tight car parks, for instance.