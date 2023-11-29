Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

An all-electric BMW M3 is coming, and it’ll be called the iM3

The M3 supersaloon is going electric in its next generation, but it’s not all bad news…

by: Sam Jenkins
29 Nov 2023
BMW M3 teaser

The current-generation G80 BMW M3 has become a benchmark for the fast saloon, and while it still has some life left, its maker is already looking towards its replacement. Word from BMW bosses earlier this year hinted at a transition towards all-electric power, but a recent iM3 trademark filing makes the marque’s intentions crystal clear.

Filed with both the European Union Intellectual Property Office and German Patent and Trade Mark Office, the iM3 nameplate will likely find its way onto an all-electric M3 when the model enters its next generation. Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management at BMW AG, confirmed to evo earlier this year that ‘the next M3 will be BEV,’ but we’ll have to wait some time to see exactly what form it will take.

> BMW i4 M50 2023 review – a glimpse into the future of M cars

Weber told our sister title Auto Express that the all-electric M3 will utilise the firm’s upcoming Neue Klasse platform, previewed by the radical Vision Neue Klasse concept earlier this year. Specifics on its technical makeup are yet to be announced, but we do know that it’s set to feature next-generation motor technology with more advanced heat management and more energy dense battery cells for a boost in range and charging speeds. For the iM3, this could enable repeatable performance on track – a feat achieved by very few EVs.

Intriguingly, BMW M CEO, Frank van Meel also confirmed that there will be a combustion-powered M3 (most likely a hybrid) to run alongside the all-electric car, but added ‘whether we offer both in all markets is undecided.’ Given that the G80’s S58 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six has been designed to comply with Euro 7 emissions standards, there's a good chance it will still be in use come 2027. Whether the UK will receive it is another matter.

A release date for the next-generation BMW M3 and its iM3 counterpart is still quite some way off, but Weber did reveal that it won’t come too far from the launch of the Neue Klasse platform in late 2025.

