News

The 2435kg BMW M5 is now available with lightweight M Performance parts

Lightweight carbonfibre M Performance parts are now available to order for the new G90 BMW M5, with interior upgrades also on the menu

by: Sam Jenkins
24 Jul 2024
G90 BMW M5 with M Performance parts20

The new G90 BMW M5 is still yet to hit UK roads, but the M Performance division has already launched a range of parts to enhance its looks. Available to purchase from dealerships as either dealer-fit or self-fit kits, these new components are said to both improve design and aerodynamic performance at speed, with select interior upgrades also on the cards.

While there are numerous new parts available, the most significant is a redesigned, two-piece carbonfibre diffuser section, framing a set of new quad exhaust tips constructed from carbonfibre and titanium (available separately). This can be equipped in addition to a subtle carbonfibre lip spoiler, with the front-end getting a similar aero treatment.

> 2025 BMW M5 (G90) prototype review – electrified supersaloon with supercar power 

Also constructed from carbonfibre (handy given the M5’s 2435kg kerb weight), BMW has developed a new front splitter. While it’s not designed to boost downforce, the splitter does improve aerodynamic balance to make the M5 more stable at high speed. You can also purchase sill extensions to match, constructed from carbonfibre and featuring a flick ahead of the rear wheels, matching up to the new diffuser.

A set of lightweight wheels (which could cost c£6000 based on current offerings) are currently in development and set for a release in summer 2025. Power upgrades are not currently on offer, however, so the M5’s 717bhp and 738lb ft outputs from its plug-in hybrid V8 remain unchanged. 

G90 BMW M5 with M Performance parts20

If you’d like to go even further, BMW has you covered, with black M Performance decals, carbonfibre mirror caps (c£1500) and even an aerial cover on offer. There’s a new fuel filler cap available too, made from (you guessed it) carbonfibre, finished with brushed aluminium badging.

Inside, buyers can opt for branded M Performance floor mats complete with decorative stitching, with a Nappa leather key case designed to match. Should you have a spare set of G90 M5 tyres lying around, BMW is even selling motorsport-style M Performance tyre bags to safely store them.

