The new BMW M5 Touring is the super estate we’ve waited 14 years for

In 2022, BMW answered our calls for a family-focused sports saloon with the M3 Touring. Now, it’s reviving the M5 Touring nameplate 14 years since the E61 went off sale, with this latest incarnation meeting Audi’s RS6 head on with a 717bhp hybrid powertrain, wide-arch bodywork and BMW M’s latest chassis technology. Oh, and a maximum carrying capacity of 1630 litres.

We’ve already driven the new M5 Touring in prototype form, and its speed and agility are deeply impressive considering its size and c2.5 ton kerb weight. We need to drive a production example to be sure, but the early signs are that the RS6 Performance could have a serious fight on its hands, particularly given that the M5 matches it for price at £112,500.

The two diverge dramatically in terms of philosophy, with the RS6 using pure-combustion power and the M5 a plug-in hybrid setup (called M Hybrid, in BMW speak). At its heart is a 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8 that generates 577bhp and 553 lb ft of torque, supplemented by an electric motor integrated into the transmission. This boosts the M5 up to 717bhp and 738lb ft, and enables up to 42 miles of pure-electric running.

Sending power to all four wheels, the M5 posts a 3.6sec 0-62mph time and reaches 124mph in 11.1sec, running on to a top speed of 189mph (when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package). Despite having an enormous 96bhp power advantage over the RS6 Performance, the M5 is actually two tenths slower to reach 62mph, no doubt due to the weight penalty of the hybrid system. BMW hasn’t released an official weight figure, but expect the Touring to be marginally heavier than the 2435kg saloon. That mass is at least spread evenly across the axles with a near perfect 50:50 weight distribution.