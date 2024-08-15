Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new BMW M5 Touring is the super estate we’ve waited 14 years for

BMW hasn’t produced an M5 Touring since E61 production ended in 2010 – now it’s back as a 717bhp plug-in hybrid

by: Yousuf Ashraf
15 Aug 2024
BMW M5 Touring – rear7

In 2022, BMW answered our calls for a family-focused sports saloon with the M3 Touring. Now, it’s reviving the M5 Touring nameplate 14 years since the E61 went off sale, with this latest incarnation meeting Audi’s RS6 head on with a 717bhp hybrid powertrain, wide-arch bodywork and BMW M’s latest chassis technology. Oh, and a maximum carrying capacity of 1630 litres.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve already driven the new M5 Touring in prototype form, and its speed and agility are deeply impressive considering its size and c2.5 ton kerb weight. We need to drive a production example to be sure, but the early signs are that the RS6 Performance could have a serious fight on its hands, particularly given that the M5 matches it for price at £112,500.

The two diverge dramatically in terms of philosophy, with the RS6 using pure-combustion power and the M5 a plug-in hybrid setup (called M Hybrid, in BMW speak). At its heart is a 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8 that generates 577bhp and 553 lb ft of torque, supplemented by an electric motor integrated into the transmission. This boosts the M5 up to 717bhp and 738lb ft, and enables up to 42 miles of pure-electric running. 

Sending power to all four wheels, the M5 posts a 3.6sec 0-62mph time and reaches 124mph in 11.1sec, running on to a top speed of 189mph (when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package). Despite having an enormous 96bhp power advantage over the RS6 Performance, the M5 is actually two tenths slower to reach 62mph, no doubt due to the weight penalty of the hybrid system. BMW hasn’t released an official weight figure, but expect the Touring to be marginally heavier than the 2435kg saloon. That mass is at least spread evenly across the axles with a near perfect 50:50 weight distribution. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

As part of the Touring transformation, the M5 has gained strengthening measures to account for the lack of a rear bulkhead. The rear underfloor is braced with a cross bar and shear panel, with further stiffening elements in the luggage area. As in the saloon, there's also a shear panel that connects the front strut towers and increases rigidity around the engine bay. 

This provides a stronger base for the M5’s suspension, which features bespoke kinematics, geometry and lightweight aluminium components. The bodywork has been pumped up to accommodate wider tracks, too, with the M5 measuring 75mm and 48mm wider at the front and rear respectively compared to the standard 5-series Touring. The sills have been extended to integrate into the swollen arches, while the front and rear bumpers are M-specific. 

BMW M5 Touring – rear7

Typical of an M car, there’s enormous freedom to tailor the M5’s behaviour through its drive modes. The adaptive dampers, powertrain, gearshift speed, steering, brake pedal feel and ESC intervention can all be adjusted, as well as the calibration for the four-wheel drive system. The hybrid system also offers different levels of energy deployment, including a Dynamic Plus setting to deliver maximum power for short periods. Alternatively, you can hold the left-hand shift paddle to activate Boost Control for a temporary hit of extra acceleration. 

Inside, the M5 gets standard-fit M multi-adjustable seats and an M-specific control panel on the centre console, as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel. BMW’s Operating System 8.5 infotainment setup gets unique graphics, too. A Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone climate control and M-specific ambient lighting come as standard, and if you fancy towing a caravan with your 717bhp M5, you can order it with a tow hitch. 

The M5 Touring is available to order now from £112,500, with deliveries commencing in 2025.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

2025 BMW M5 Touring (G91) prototype review – super estate returns to battle the Audi RS6
BMW M5 Touring G91 prototype
Reviews

2025 BMW M5 Touring (G91) prototype review – super estate returns to battle the Audi RS6

For the first time since the V10-powered E61, the BMW M5 is available in estate-form. We get behind the wheel of a pre-production prototype
15 Aug 2024
Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 2024 review – Cupra’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake
Cupra Leon Estate VZ3
Reviews

Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 2024 review – Cupra’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

The Cupra Leon has been updated to match its Golf GTI and Audi S3 cousins, bringing more power, a refreshed design and a welcome dynamic edge to the h…
29 Jul 2024
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review – Affalterbach's BMW M3 rival misses the mark
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review – Affalterbach's BMW M3 rival misses the mark

Affalterbach’s new-generation C63 offers class-leading numbers, but it’s a complex car to get to know – in every sense
9 Jul 2024
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – the battle of the sixes
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition
Group tests

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – the battle of the sixes

Audi’s RS4 is going out on a high with the Competition version; Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio fights on with a new facelift. The two meet for a sho…
29 Jun 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda Octavia vRS (Mk4) Fast Fleet test – six months in the £30,000 Q‑car
evo Fast Fleet Skoda Octavia vRS (Mk4)
Long term tests

Skoda Octavia vRS (Mk4) Fast Fleet test – six months in the £30,000 Q‑car

After over 6000 miles in the hands of staff photographer Aston Parrott, the Mk4 Skoda Octavia vRS departed the evo Fast Fleet
12 Aug 2024
BMW M240i xDrive Fast Fleet test – 12,000 miles in the six-cylinder coupe
evo Fast Fleet BMW M240i xDrive
Long term tests

BMW M240i xDrive Fast Fleet test – 12,000 miles in the six-cylinder coupe

Outshining a CSL but also taking the day-to-day in its stride, our M240i was an all-rounder of distinction
9 Aug 2024
Lamborghini Huracán replacement to debut on August 16 with a 10,000rpm V8
Lamborghini V8 to replace V10
News

Lamborghini Huracán replacement to debut on August 16 with a 10,000rpm V8

Lamborghini’s new entry model will replace the V10 with a hybrid V8 powertrain of massive potency: think 900bhp-plus and a raft of new chassis tech to…
12 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content