A first look inside the £3.5m Bugatti Bolide hypercar

Initially unveiled as an exotic, far-fetched concept, the Bolide has since become Bugatti’s most ambitious project to date. In 2021, the marque announced that it would put the track-only W16 hypercar into limited production, embarking on a three-year development programme ahead of first deliveries in 2024. Pairing its iconic quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain with a bare-bones, lightweight body, each of the 40 examples will cost its buyer from c£3.5m, and we've now had our first look at its production-ready interior. With its X-themed cabin inspired by high-level motorsport, Bugatti has taken advantage of the Bolide's new monocoque by offering a rearward-leaning seating position, with the driver’s feet raised. The removable yoke-style steering wheel has had its ergonomics painstakingly fettled following driver feedback to ensure quick, easy access to its eight buttons even when pushing on. Not a single interior component is shared with the Chiron, with even its climate control system made just for the Bolide for weight savings. > Aston Martin Valkyrie 2023 review Mounted directly to the monocoque for optimised packaging and a reduction in weight, the Bolide is the first ever Bugatti with fixed seats – the driver will instead adjust the steering wheel and pedals, as we’ve seen in the likes of the Ford GT and Ferrari SP3 Daytona. Like some racers, even sections of its seat padding are mounted to the door for packaging purposes.

Recent rounds of testing saw the Bolide undergo real-world aerodynamic assessment, with its extreme front splitter, rear diffuser and adjustable rear wing put through their paces. With most of these components shaped by mathematics in simulations, Bugatti is now ensuring the hypercar performs on track, and predictably for drivers of varying skill levels. This doesn't mean it's any less potent though, with initial tests proving that it can achieve 2.5G of lateral acceleration in cornering. 56 Remarkably, Bugatti believes it can come close to matching the figures announced for the concept in 2020. Kerb weight is said to be targeted at just 1450kg, 200kg more than the concept, even with the gargantuan powertrain at its core. Running on more readily-available 98 RON fuel as opposed to the 110-octane of the concept, peak power is down from 1825bhp to 1578bhp, but this still makes it 100bhp more powerful than the most potent iteration of the W16 so far. Torque sits at 1180lb ft. Should it meet these targets, the Bolide will achieve an astounding power-to-weight ratio of 1106bhp/ton. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car The low kerb weight is achieved through a vast spread of weight-saving techniques, including the application of 3D printing and biomimicry. Such technologies have been applied to elements like the mounting hardware for the car’s aero, which features a patented construction similar to that of bone. Printed in titanium, each component has thin outer walls and a complex hollow structure inside, something that only additive manufacturing techniques like 3D printing can achieve. The similarly constructed suspension pushrods are able to transfer up to 3.5 tons of force, despite weighing just 100 grams, displaying an astonishing mass-to-strength ratio. This same technology is applied to small components throughout the Bolide, such as the wheel-mounted turbofans cooling the 390mm (front) carbon-carbon brakes and load-bearing aero components.

Previously spied testing at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, the Bolide bears little resemblance to its road-going siblings, with a set of proportions that differ markedly from the Chiron. Bugatti’s trademark horseshoe grille does make an appearance, but fronts an entirely new body which has been designed with weight savings, aerodynamics and cooling in mind. Sitting just 995mm off the ground, the marque says its design is reminiscent of the famous Bell X-1 aircraft piloted by Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier. 56 At the rear, a complex, stacked rear wing setup can be found, with a central fin mounted on the engine cover likely there to increase stability. An aggressive new diffuser, rain light and mammoth 400-section LMDh-spec Michelin slicks are also clear to see; for reference, the Chiron is fitted with 355-section rear tyres. At its core is Bugatti’s 8-litre quad-turbocharged W16, sending 1578bhp and 1180lb ft of torque to those Michelin slicks – unlike a Chiron, the Bolide will lean on all four of its turbochargers at all times, and feature a higher red line. The lighter, more powerful concept was said to cover the 0-62mph sprint in only 2.17sec and hit a top speed of over 310mph, but we’ll have to wait for figures for the production car. The concept was also said to go from 0 to 249mph and back to standstill in just 24.64sec, 6.84sec faster than the current record holder, Koenigsegg’s Regera.