The one-off Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 is the world’s greatest automotive gift

Known as one of the rarest and most valuable cars of all time, the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic is undoubtedly an icon. Almost 90 years since that car hit the road, Bugatti has transformed its latest and most potent model to pay homage, with the Chiron Super Sport ‘57 One of One’. As its name suggests, just a single example has been built for one very lucky customer.

Having been gifted an invitation to configure a Chiron Super Sport for their 70th birthday, the customer spent a year working with Bugatti to create the ultimate tribute to the classic GT. The first port of call was to replicate its silver-tinted blue paintwork, which required a visit to one of just two existing examples of the 1930s car in order to ensure the new one-off’s hue remained true to the original under all lighting conditions.

The SC Atlantic’s large, upright grille is also a trademark of the model, and so Bugatti worked to redesign the Chiron Super Sport’s carefully honed inlets, vents and horseshoe grille to best represent its design. The result is an entirely new grille design with polished chrome, vertical slats, a thick central spine and chrome detailing between the lower splitter and bumper.

Its five-spoke Super Sport wheels continue the theme with a polished chrome and painted blue theme, with even the underside of the active rear wing featuring details referencing the Atlantic – a silhouette of the model has been hand drawn onto the wing, alongside ‘57’ and ‘One of One’ lettering.

Like the Atlantic, the cabin has been upholstered in tan ‘Gaucho’ leather, with the classic car’s silhouette hand-stitched on the door cards. A bespoke centre console inlay denotes the ‘57 One of One’ title, with the customer opting to have the ‘Dancing Elephant’ of Rembrandt Bugatti neatly embroidered into the headrests.

Jascha Straub, Lead Designer Sur Mesure at Bugatti, said: ‘For years I have been idly dreaming of reinterpreting this icon, so I already had my own ideas of what I would do to honour the most elegant car ever designed. That meant that right away we could sit down and begin evolving the design, to realise her vision together.’

Bugatti hopes that this car will one day earn its place at the Concours d’Élegance just like the car that inspired it, but for now, the customer has taken it out for the US road trip of a lifetime…