Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The one-off Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 is the world’s greatest automotive gift

Inspired by the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic of the 1930s, Bugatti has created this one-off Chiron Super Sport as a rather special birthday present

by: Sam Jenkins
7 Dec 2023
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One12

Known as one of the rarest and most valuable cars of all time, the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic is undoubtedly an icon. Almost 90 years since that car hit the road, Bugatti has transformed its latest and most potent model to pay homage, with the Chiron Super Sport ‘57 One of One’. As its name suggests, just a single example has been built for one very lucky customer.

Having been gifted an invitation to configure a Chiron Super Sport for their 70th birthday, the customer spent a year working with Bugatti to create the ultimate tribute to the classic GT. The first port of call was to replicate its silver-tinted blue paintwork, which required a visit to one of just two existing examples of the 1930s car in order to ensure the new one-off’s hue remained true to the original under all lighting conditions.

> Watch out, Aston Martin Valkyrie: the Rodin FZero could be the fastest-lapping hypercar on earth

The SC Atlantic’s large, upright grille is also a trademark of the model, and so Bugatti worked to redesign the Chiron Super Sport’s carefully honed inlets, vents and horseshoe grille to best represent its design. The result is an entirely new grille design with polished chrome, vertical slats, a thick central spine and chrome detailing between the lower splitter and bumper.   

Its five-spoke Super Sport wheels continue the theme with a polished chrome and painted blue theme, with even the underside of the active rear wing featuring details referencing the Atlantic – a silhouette of the model has been hand drawn onto the wing, alongside ‘57’ and ‘One of One’ lettering.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One12

Like the Atlantic, the cabin has been upholstered in tan ‘Gaucho’ leather, with the classic car’s silhouette hand-stitched on the door cards. A bespoke centre console inlay denotes the ‘57 One of One’ title, with the customer opting to have the ‘Dancing Elephant’ of Rembrandt Bugatti neatly embroidered into the headrests. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Jascha Straub, Lead Designer Sur Mesure at Bugatti, said: ‘For years I have been idly dreaming of reinterpreting this icon, so I already had my own ideas of what I would do to honour the most elegant car ever designed. That meant that right away we could sit down and begin evolving the design, to realise her vision together.’

Bugatti hopes that this car will one day earn its place at the Concours d’Élegance just like the car that inspired it, but for now, the customer has taken it out for the US road trip of a lifetime…

Recommended

Watch out, Aston Martin Valkyrie: the Rodin FZero could be the fastest-lapping hypercar on earth
Rodin FZero – front
News

Watch out, Aston Martin Valkyrie: the Rodin FZero could be the fastest-lapping hypercar on earth

1013bhp track-only hypercar begins testing, with the Aston Martin Valkyrie firmly in its sights
7 Dec 2023
The new Pagani Imola Roadster is an 838bhp assault on the senses
Pagani Imola Roadster – front
News

The new Pagani Imola Roadster is an 838bhp assault on the senses

The Huayra-based Imola is Pagani’s most extreme road car yet, and it’s now available without a roof – and more power
23 Nov 2023
A first look inside the £3.5m Bugatti Bolide hypercar
Bugatti Bolide
News

A first look inside the £3.5m Bugatti Bolide hypercar

With more power and less weight than its road-going relative, the Bugatti Bolide is set to be the most extreme take on the W16 hypercar yet. Here's ou…
23 Nov 2023
The Rimac Nevera can reverse at 171mph
Rimac Nevera – rear
News

The Rimac Nevera can reverse at 171mph

The stunning Rimac Nevera has a new Guinness World Record under its belt…this time going backwards
7 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Car pictures of the week: evo’s Car of the Year contenders
eCoty – the contenders
Features

Car pictures of the week: evo’s Car of the Year contenders

evo’s Car of the Year issue hits newsstands next week – here's a preview of what you can expect
2 Dec 2023
Best car tyres 2023: evo performance tyre test
Best car tyres 2023
Features

Best car tyres 2023: evo performance tyre test

Which tyre should you choose for your performance car? This year’s evo tyre test puts eight strong contenders through their paces to find the very bes…
1 Dec 2023
The Tesla Cybertruck has finally landed, but it’s more expensive than promised
Tesla Cybertruck
News

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally landed, but it’s more expensive than promised

After years of setbacks, Tesla has delivered the first production examples of its controversial Cybertruck pick-up
1 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content