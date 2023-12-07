Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Watch out, Aston Martin Valkyrie: the Rodin FZero could be the fastest-lapping hypercar on earth

1013bhp track-only hypercar begins testing, with the Aston Martin Valkyrie firmly in its sights

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Dec 2023
The Rodin FZero hypercar has taken one step closer to becoming a reality, with a prototype hitting the track for the first time at the firm’s New Zealand test facility. The track-only single-seater was first announced in 2022 as a car that would not only rewrite the hypercar rulebook, but also tear it to shreds. 

Free from the constraints of road-car homologation, the motorsport firm has designed the FZero to deliver ultimate track performance, supplemented by an in-house twin-turbocharged 4-litre V10 engine. Generating 1013bhp at 9500rpm, it propels the FZero to a 223mph top speed.

As with the Aston Martin Valkyrie – which Rodin openly quotes as a benchmark for the FZero – the new hypercar will be clothed in a carbonfibre body designed to suck it into the ground, with the engine installed behind a teardrop-shaped closed cockpit. This is flanked by enormous outer fins to divert air towards the rear wing, which works with a blade-like front splitter to generate downforce.

The FZero was originally touted as using an eight-speed hydraulic paddleshift gearbox and a proprietary hybrid system to supplement the V10, but it’s unclear whether these will make it to the final car. There was also talk of a potential road-legal version once FZero production was underway, but no further details have been announced. 

Rodin’s founder, Australian billionaire David Dicker, is more hands-on than the top brass at other car firms, having designed the 4-litre V10 himself and strapping into the FZero to complete its first test. Speaking on the new hypercar, he said: ‘While there’s a long road ahead of testing and development, running the FZero for the first time gives me immense pride in what everyone at Rodin Cars has achieved in bringing this programme to life. The test went very well and we were able to work through our programme. We’re excited as the FZero project enters its next phase. It really is a car like no other.’

The FZero was originally scheduled to enter production this year, limited to just 30 units. Expect the first builds to begin in 2024 if the development programme continues as planned.

