UK government consults industry on 2030 petrol and diesel car ban

The UK government has begun a consultation phase with the automotive industry and electric car charging industry, as it evaluates how best to implement its planned ban on sales of pure internal combustion-engined cars from 2030. The consultation process is set to continue into February 2025.

Returning to the original 2030 deadline – first implemented by former prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020 – was a component of the current Labour government’s pre-election manifesto, and it has thus far indicated it plans to proceed with that course.

Secretary of state for transport Heidi Alexander – who has been in the role since 29 November 2024 – has announced that the government is seeking viewpoints from the automotive and infrastructure industries to ‘restore clarity for vehicle manufacturers and the charging industry so that they have the confidence to invest in the UK in the long-term’.

As a result of the consultation, updates may be made to the percentage of a manufacturer’s sales required to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) ahead of 2030 under the current ZEV mandate. For 2024, that is 22 per cent.

The consultation may also inform whether hybrid vehicles may be allowed to remain on sale post-2030, and if so, if that will include plug-in, non-plug-in, and/or range-extender powertrains.

Chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Mike Hawes has commented on the announced consultation: ‘The automotive industry welcomes [the] government’s review of both the end-of-sale date for cars powered solely by petrol or diesel, and possible changes to the flexibilities around the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate.