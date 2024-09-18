Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Pirelli’s new ‘cyber tyres’ link up to your car’s electronics to improve performance

Pirelli is working with Bosch to develop tyres that communicate with your car’s ESP system to improve performance and safety

by: Yousuf Ashraf
18 Sep 2024
Pirelli P Zero E

Tyre technology is continuously evolving, with new compounds, constructions and materials being developed to harness the ever-growing performance potential of modern cars. But beyond their physical make-up, manufacturers are considering how to integrate their tyres with the powerful electronic systems fitted to today’s machinery to further improve safety and performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pirelli is working with Bosch to explore this avenue with its new Cyber Tyre technology. By using sensors integrated into the tyre, the system is able to connect to the onboard dynamic controllers of a vehicle – such as the stability control system, for example – to allow them to function more precisely and optimise the available grip. The in-tyre sensors operate using a ‘Bluetooth Low Energy’ connection, similar to that used by existing tyre pressure monitoring systems. 

Pagani has already used Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre tech on the Utopia Roadster, which is fitted with a Bosch-developed ESP control unit designed to interpret data from the tyres and adjust accordingly. The information is processed in real time to optimise the car’s behaviour according to grip levels and road conditions, which is a world-first according to Pirelli.

This technology could eventually make use of the fiendishly complex array of electronics you’ll find in some modern performance cars to not only improve safety but performance and dynamics as well. The new Aston Martin Vanquish, for instance, integrates its traction control, brake slip control and electronic differential (among other elements) into its ABS system, and information fed directly from the tyres could be used as another data point to allow these to work more effectively. 

Pirelli has signed a partnership with Bosch to develop the Cyber Tyre system into the future, and though it may be a while before it hits the mainstream, it could mark a turning point towards advanced digitised tyre tech.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

UK government set to ban ​pure petrol and diesel cars from 2030
Exhaust
News

UK government set to ban ​pure petrol and diesel cars from 2030

The government plans to reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of pure ICE cars, but hybrid models would survive until 2035
17 Sep 2024
How bad are modern car user interfaces? We ask an airline pilot
Technology overload
Features

How bad are modern car user interfaces? We ask an airline pilot

Do today’s touchscreen car user interfaces ask too much of the driver? And how can they be improved? We get an Airbus pilot’s expert opinion
18 Jun 2024
Testing the ultimate £4m driving simulator
Horiba MIRA simulator complex
Features

Testing the ultimate £4m driving simulator

Can sophisticated driving simulators replace costly, physical prototypes? We visit the new £4m Horiba MIRA simulator complex to take a digital drive
27 May 2024
Toyota’s GR division hasn’t given up on combustion engines just yet
Toyota GR86
News

Toyota’s GR division hasn’t given up on combustion engines just yet

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division will continue to investigate hydrogen-fuelled engines for road-going performance cars, as well as developing pure elect…
3 Dec 2023
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

UK government set to ban ​pure petrol and diesel cars from 2030
Exhaust
News

UK government set to ban ​pure petrol and diesel cars from 2030

The government plans to reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of pure ICE cars, but hybrid models would survive until 2035
17 Sep 2024
Audi e-tron GT 2024 review – more than a Taycan in different clothes?
Audi e-tron GT – front
Reviews

Audi e-tron GT 2024 review – more than a Taycan in different clothes?

Audi’s new e-tron GT packs a host of powertrain and chassis upgrades you’ll also find in the latest Taycan. Is it the ultimate electric grand tourer? …
16 Sep 2024
Driving the original Lamborghini Gallardo – car pictures of the week
Lamborghini Gallardo – front
Features

Driving the original Lamborghini Gallardo – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we revisit Lamborghini’s first production V10 supercar – these are our favourite shots
15 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content