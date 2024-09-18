Pirelli’s new ‘cyber tyres’ link up to your car’s electronics to improve performance

Tyre technology is continuously evolving, with new compounds, constructions and materials being developed to harness the ever-growing performance potential of modern cars. But beyond their physical make-up, manufacturers are considering how to integrate their tyres with the powerful electronic systems fitted to today’s machinery to further improve safety and performance.

Pirelli is working with Bosch to explore this avenue with its new Cyber Tyre technology. By using sensors integrated into the tyre, the system is able to connect to the onboard dynamic controllers of a vehicle – such as the stability control system, for example – to allow them to function more precisely and optimise the available grip. The in-tyre sensors operate using a ‘Bluetooth Low Energy’ connection, similar to that used by existing tyre pressure monitoring systems.

Pagani has already used Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre tech on the Utopia Roadster, which is fitted with a Bosch-developed ESP control unit designed to interpret data from the tyres and adjust accordingly. The information is processed in real time to optimise the car’s behaviour according to grip levels and road conditions, which is a world-first according to Pirelli.

This technology could eventually make use of the fiendishly complex array of electronics you’ll find in some modern performance cars to not only improve safety but performance and dynamics as well. The new Aston Martin Vanquish, for instance, integrates its traction control, brake slip control and electronic differential (among other elements) into its ABS system, and information fed directly from the tyres could be used as another data point to allow these to work more effectively.

Pirelli has signed a partnership with Bosch to develop the Cyber Tyre system into the future, and though it may be a while before it hits the mainstream, it could mark a turning point towards advanced digitised tyre tech.