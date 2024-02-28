The Jensen Interceptor ‘Mk5’ is a 770bhp V8 hybrid restomod
The groundbreaking Jensen Interceptor FF has been given an electrified overhaul almost 60 years after its launch, but it retains the all-important V8
Oxfordshire-based Jensen International Automotive has been working its magic on the Jensen Interceptor for quite some time, producing the Interceptor S and R, as well as branching out more recently to create the Chieftain Range Rover restomod. Now, the firm has unveiled the Interceptor ‘Mk5’, a modern take on the iconic Interceptor FF combining its V8 charm and all-wheel drive prowess with the added benefits of electric drive.
Having already built over 50 Interceptor restomods to date, it was time to step things up a notch, applying cutting-edge 2024 technology to what was one of the world’s most advanced cars when it went on sale. At its launch in 1966, the FF was the first ordinary passenger car fitted with all-wheel drive and ABS, making it a truly revolutionary machine.
Under its lengthy bonnet is a small block 6.2-litre LT4 V8 from General Motors, sending 650bhp to the rear wheels – for reference, that’s over twice the output of the FF’s original 321bhp unit. To make it all-wheel drive though, JIA has added a pair of electric motors on the front axle housed in a bespoke subframe, powered by a 35kWh battery pack. The result is an additional 120bhp, giving the Interceptor a total of 770bhp to put it in-line with the blistering Ferrari 812 Superfast.
While both the engine and electric motors can be used in unison for maximum performance, pure-combustion or pure-electric running is possible, theoretically allowing for the best of both worlds (albeit with a weight penalty). Final performance figures and range estimates haven’t been disclosed just yet, but expect an improvement on the R’s 3.6sec 0-62mph time.
Like the firm’s previous Interceptor restomods, the ‘Mk5’ also makes use of the same tweaked bodywork and chassis upgrades, with its electrical systems said to be up to modern OEM standards. Jensen International Automotive’s Managing Director, David Duerden, said: 'We’re very fortunate to have a fantastic amount of knowledge and engineering expertise under one roof and we always want to be at the forefront of what’s possible. EV is an inevitability in the industry, so we’ve looked to combine the performance and character of the big V8 with the benefits of a hybrid powertrain, as we have already proven in our critically acclaimed Classic Range Rovers. The resulting performance is quite eye opening.'
The Jensen Interceptor FF is a rare beast in its own right, and so JIA is set to convert fewer than 10 examples to Mk5 spec. Pricing for the conversion depends on the specification, but with a standard car now costing upwards of £100,000, it’s not going to be cheap.