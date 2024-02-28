The Jensen Interceptor ‘Mk5’ is a 770bhp V8 hybrid restomod

Oxfordshire-based Jensen International Automotive has been working its magic on the Jensen Interceptor for quite some time, producing the Interceptor S and R, as well as branching out more recently to create the Chieftain Range Rover restomod. Now, the firm has unveiled the Interceptor ‘Mk5’, a modern take on the iconic Interceptor FF combining its V8 charm and all-wheel drive prowess with the added benefits of electric drive.

Having already built over 50 Interceptor restomods to date, it was time to step things up a notch, applying cutting-edge 2024 technology to what was one of the world’s most advanced cars when it went on sale. At its launch in 1966, the FF was the first ordinary passenger car fitted with all-wheel drive and ABS, making it a truly revolutionary machine.

Under its lengthy bonnet is a small block 6.2-litre LT4 V8 from General Motors, sending 650bhp to the rear wheels – for reference, that’s over twice the output of the FF’s original 321bhp unit. To make it all-wheel drive though, JIA has added a pair of electric motors on the front axle housed in a bespoke subframe, powered by a 35kWh battery pack. The result is an additional 120bhp, giving the Interceptor a total of 770bhp to put it in-line with the blistering Ferrari 812 Superfast.