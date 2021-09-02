The 2025 Cupra Raval is coming – Spain's answer to the Alpine A290 spied

The constraints of EV packaging have made the electric supermini market a small one, but with the new Renault 5, its Alpine A290 relative and the Abarth 500e all now on sale in the UK, things are hotting up. To bring even more competition to the segment, Cupra is set to launch the Raval later this year as its own compact EV, and we’ve already spotted it testing on the road.

Expected to be based on the MEB platform underpinnings of the incoming Volkswagen ID.2, the new model was first previewed in 2021 as the Cupra Urban Rebel concept. While this was an aggressive, aero-clad special, it offered our first look at the Raval’s basic design, with much of the same design language making it through to the Raval concept shown in 2023.

The original Urban Rebel concept boasted an impressive 429bhp peak output for a rapid 3.2sec 0-62mph time, but a later iteration knocked this power figure down to a more manageable 223bhp, which will be much more representative of the production car we’ll see later this year. This power figure also happens to be near-identical to that of the 217bhp Alpine A290 GTS, putting it quite some way ahead of the 148bhp Renault 5. Whether or not Cupra will offer more than one powertrain is yet to be seen.