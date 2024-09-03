The 2024 Cupra Terramar packs Golf GTI power
The Terramar is Cupra’s sportier alternative to the Volkswagen Tiguan, and gets the Golf GTI’s 261bhp turbo engine – plus mild and plug-in hybrid options
Hot on the heels of the updated Leon hatch, Cupra has added another string to its bow in the form of a new mid-size SUV. Called the Terramar, the model is based on the Volkswagen Tiguan but gets a sportier flavour for its design, interior and dynamics – plus the option of a 261bhp Golf GTI powertrain, as offered with the Tiguan R-Line. The Terramar is expected to cost from less than £40k when it goes on sale, with first deliveries expected near the end of this year.
At around 4.5 metres long and 1.8 metres wide, the Terramar has a similar footprint to the BMW X1 and adopts Cupra’s latest design language with a large front grille, sharp sinews in the body and triangular LED running lights. 18-inch wheels are standard, with 19s and 20s available at extra cost.
The Terramar’s powertrain tech is borrowed from elsewhere in the Volkswagen Group, with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre eTSI engine kicking off the range with 148bhp. This engine forms the basis of the Terramar eHybrid, which uses a 19.7kWh battery and an electric motor to boost power to 201bhp (or 268bhp in VZ spec) and deliver more than 70 miles of e-range.
Two pure petrol options sit alongside these, with a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder offering either 201bhp or a Golf GTI-matching 261bhp. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is standard across the range, with the 261bhp version gaining four-wheel drive.
Based on Volkswagen’s MQB Evo architecture, the Terramar gets 10mm lower sports suspension as standard, as well as progressive steering with speed-sensitive feedback and power assistance. The Terramar’s front uprights have been designed to allow for more negative camber, and its newly developed front control arms are said to deliver more direct steering feel. Two-valve DCC adaptive dampers have been tuned to work with the lowered suspension, and an optional Akebono brake package is available with the petrol 261bhp and petrol-hybrid 268bhp models.
Inside, the Terramar gets lashings of faux carbonfibre, copper-coloured trim and a 12.9-inch infotainment system lifted from the latest Golf. Touch sensitive sliders for temperature and volume controls sit on a shelf below the screen, with a 10.25-inch digital dash set behind the steering wheel. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 15W wireless charger and an optional Sennheiser audio system are some of the tech features on offer.
Pricing for the Terramar hasn’t been announced yet, but expect it to cost a few grand more than the cheapest Tiguan, which starts from £34,075. That could rise closer to £50k for the top spec petrol and PHEV versions.