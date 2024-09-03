The 2024 Cupra Terramar packs Golf GTI power

Hot on the heels of the updated Leon hatch, Cupra has added another string to its bow in the form of a new mid-size SUV. Called the Terramar, the model is based on the Volkswagen Tiguan but gets a sportier flavour for its design, interior and dynamics – plus the option of a 261bhp Golf GTI powertrain, as offered with the Tiguan R-Line. The Terramar is expected to cost from less than £40k when it goes on sale, with first deliveries expected near the end of this year.

At around 4.5 metres long and 1.8 metres wide, the Terramar has a similar footprint to the BMW X1 and adopts Cupra’s latest design language with a large front grille, sharp sinews in the body and triangular LED running lights. 18-inch wheels are standard, with 19s and 20s available at extra cost.

The Terramar’s powertrain tech is borrowed from elsewhere in the Volkswagen Group, with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre eTSI engine kicking off the range with 148bhp. This engine forms the basis of the Terramar eHybrid, which uses a 19.7kWh battery and an electric motor to boost power to 201bhp (or 268bhp in VZ spec) and deliver more than 70 miles of e-range.