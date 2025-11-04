The Talos XXT is a modified Ferrari 599 GTB that costs more than a GTO
Just five examples of the carbon-bodied, Ferrari 599XX-inspired road car will be built
Yorkshire-based Talos has announced the XXT: a 674bhp, bewinged sports GT that the company says draws inspiration from the 599XX and will be limited to only five units worldwide. It’s based upon the 599 GTB, and there are certainly worse places to start if you want to create a unique, high-performance grand tourer.
The 599 set new standards for super-GTs when it arrived in 2006 and while subsequent fast front-engined Ferraris have eclipsed its performance and technology, a good 599 is still an involving drive today. There’s a risk of gilding the lily with cars like that, but Talos, quite wisely, seems to have avoided going too far. The XXT’s base is still easily identifiable, and true to the company’s words, many of the changes bear close resemblance to the track-only 599XX.
The body panels are now formed from carbonfibre, and there are splitters, canards, vent and intake extensions, a ducktail, and a large rear wing that all echo those you’ll find on the XX. Likewise, the 20-inch centre-lock cross-spoke forged wheels bear more than a passing resemblance to those of the track car – yet everything here can be used on the road. The use of carbon panels has managed to trim some weight from the 599 platform, from 1793kg in a GTB down to a claimed 1688kg.
Unsurprisingly, the XXT retains the 599’s 6-litre F140 V12, but Talos has liberated more power than the standard car’s 612bhp, with an output of 674bhp – a touch above that of the limited-run 599 GTO. Torque has also increased, now 460lb ft rather than 448lb ft. The six-speed single-clutch F1 automated manual remains, though if you have a manual donor car, Talos can work with that too.
The upshot of the extra power is 0-62mph in 3.5sec (two tenths quicker than standard) and the same 205mph flat out, despite the XX-style aero additions presumably adding some drag. You can of course personalise the car further though (perks of being one of the handful of people able to buy one) with Talos offering an ‘F1-style’ exhaust system with new manifolds, and further engine upgrades, presumably unlocking even more power. On the handling side, the XXT features a full set of Ohlins TTX dampers, like those used on the Pagani Huayra, with enough headroom for both track and road use.
Visually too there are options to enhance the XXT inside and out. Carbon can be specified in either gloss or matte finishes, you can have it painted in more or less any colour you can think of, interior trim is likewise limited only by the capaciousness of your wallet, and if you plan on taking the XXT on track, there’s a roll cage available too.
The price for all this is £850,000, around ten times that of a tidy 599 GTB (or, if you like, double that of a brand new 12 Cilindri with several tasty options), and if you exercise the full range of personalisation options, expect things to climb from there. Only five people will get to decide whether it’s worth it, but they’ll probably have fun making that decision.