Unsurprisingly, the XXT retains the 599’s 6-litre F140 V12, but Talos has liberated more power than the standard car’s 612bhp, with an output of 674bhp – a touch above that of the limited-run 599 GTO. Torque has also increased, now 460lb ft rather than 448lb ft. The six-speed single-clutch F1 automated manual remains, though if you have a manual donor car, Talos can work with that too.

The upshot of the extra power is 0-62mph in 3.5sec (two tenths quicker than standard) and the same 205mph flat out, despite the XX-style aero additions presumably adding some drag. You can of course personalise the car further though (perks of being one of the handful of people able to buy one) with Talos offering an ‘F1-style’ exhaust system with new manifolds, and further engine upgrades, presumably unlocking even more power. On the handling side, the XXT features a full set of Ohlins TTX dampers, like those used on the Pagani Huayra, with enough headroom for both track and road use.

Visually too there are options to enhance the XXT inside and out. Carbon can be specified in either gloss or matte finishes, you can have it painted in more or less any colour you can think of, interior trim is likewise limited only by the capaciousness of your wallet, and if you plan on taking the XXT on track, there’s a roll cage available too.

The price for all this is £850,000, around ten times that of a tidy 599 GTB (or, if you like, double that of a brand new 12 Cilindri with several tasty options), and if you exercise the full range of personalisation options, expect things to climb from there. Only five people will get to decide whether it’s worth it, but they’ll probably have fun making that decision.