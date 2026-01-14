Ford Bronco RTR is a budget-conscious American Defender Octa

The forbidden fruit keeps on coming with the reveal of Ford’s latest hot Bronco, the Bronco RTR. Time once was that fast American Fords came with a Shelby badge but in 2026, it’s going all in on its new performance vehicle partner. The outfit most famous for being Ford’s factory drift team in the US has been supplying high-performance Mustangs for a while, getting the seal of approval to supply via dealers this year. Now its second fast Ford product is here. But the Ford Bronco RTR in spite of how it may look, isn’t actually Ford’s Defender Octa.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Indeed the Bronco Raptor still holds flagship status in the Bronco lineup. The Bronco RTR delivers some serious off-road hardware and distinctive RTR visual touches at a price point lower (though a specific number hasn’t been given) than the second step of the off-road focused Bronco hierarchy, the Bronco Badlands Sasquatch. Imagine a version of the Defender that’s almost as focused as the Octa, priced below the Defender 110 V8.

Of course these things are relative and this is American. Very American. Even the most basic of Broncos could never be dismissed as shy and retiring. The RTR comes standard with 33-inch rugged-terrain tyres and wide-track high-clearance suspension. You can also opt for the ‘Sasquatch’ package with 35-inch tyres and Ford’s HOSS 3.0 suspension system. This features rate-sensitive five-zone 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass dampers with remote reservoirs. It also gets upgraded stabilizer bars, sway bars and tougher steering componentry from the Raptor.

Decoding the off-road jargon, it means the Bronco RTR should be able to land big jumps without putting your spine through your pelvis and in theory, should ride better on road than most other Broncos too. Ford says the Bronco RTR ‘offers the highest level of suspension performance without stepping up to the Bronco Raptor’.