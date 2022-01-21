The Ford Mustang is now V8-only in the UK

Topping the range in the UK, and all markets for now, is the Dark Horse model – a track-honed variant based on the GT, featuring its own unique styling, suspension and engine tune. Producing a more potent 457bhp and 398lb ft of torque in UK spec (down from the 500bhp of US market cars), it utilises the same 5-litre Coyote V8 as the GT, only with new camshafts and tuning to achieve that bump in output. Official performance figures are yet to be announced.

Scrapping more eco-centric four-cylinder EcoBoost models (for now at least), the new Mustang range begins at the V8-powered GT. Utilising the same 5-litre naturally aspirated Coyote V8 as the outgoing car, output now stands at 440bhp and 398lb ft of torque, with a new dual-intake system said to improve response. The GT also comes as standard with the Performance Pack in the UK, adding 19-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential and a valved exhaust system from the factory. Buyers can swap the standard six-speed manual for the 10-speed automatic at a cost, with Ford’s active MagneRide suspension also an optional extra.

Following its reveal at the Detroit motor show in 2022, Ford has announced UK pricing and specifications for its S650-generation Mustang . Now available only in V8 form, the UK line-up consists of the ordinary GT and more focused Dark Horse model, with both available to order now from £55,585 and £65,585 respectively.

Like the GT, the Dark Horse comes equipped with the six-speed Tremec manual transmission as standard, but a blue anodised titanium shifter is unique to the Dark Horse. Ford’s 10-speed automatic is available at a cost. The standard Performance Package aims to improve longevity on track with an auxiliary engine oil cooler, a lightened radiator and even a rear axle cooler for the no-cost Torsen limited-slip differential. The ‘Performance Electronic Parking Brake 5’ is said to allow for improved drifting abilities, with unique chassis tuning, larger anti-roll bars, new front dampers, larger 390mm front brake discs and chassis bracing throughout also increasing focus.

In other markets, Dark Horse models are available with a further track-focused Handling Package that combines a few visual upgrades including a larger rear wing and front splitter, with further modifications to the springs, front and rear anti-roll bars and even wider 19-inch wheels running on Trofeo R rubber. We’ve sampled the Handling Package on track in the USA and were very impressed; sadly it’s not legal in Europe, partly due to tyre coverage regulations for the more aggressive camber settings.

The new Mustang’s design is derived from the previous model, with a much sharper look underpinned by similar proportions. This is defined in the modern age by a coke-bottle silhouette, created by the typical rising haunch over the rear wheel. Yet the elements you might notice more are the larger grille and slim LED headlights that now sit below the main belt line. This provides the new Mustang with an aggressive new face, punctuated by typical triple-light elements that match the slimmed rear lights.

The cabin has been totally reimagined, with new digital interfaces set into a single bank atop the dash. The new high-resolution interfaces are made up from a 12.4-inch driver’s and 13.2-inch main touchscreen display that both clean up the dashboard, without removing too many hard-keys. Ford has also teased some of the new functionality within the S650 Mustang’s digital interfaces, including even more variation and personalisation to the displays, including a ‘retro’ dial pack that digitally recreates the blocky analogue dial set from a 1980s model.

Dark Horse models feature their own subtle upgrades, including a set of Recaro seats and a thicker steering wheel rim. It also features unique colour and trim elements, including Alcantara inner sections and blue stitching.

Ford’s new Mustang will also form the centrepoint of its global motorsport operations, entering a variety of variants including a factory-supported GT3 class racer that will compete in the North American ISMA championship and return to Le Mans in 2024 in the European FIA GT3 series. Ford’s also committed to the Australian Supercars series, as well as GT4 and future NASCAR entries.

The 2024 Ford Mustang is available to order now in GT and Dark Horse forms, priced from £55,585 and £65,585 respectively.