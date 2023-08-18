America just beat Europe at its own game with the Ford Mustang GTD Competition 

When Ford announced that the Mustang GTD had lapped the Nürburgring in 6min 57sec, it was keen to emphasise that there was more to come. Two years and two lap record attempts later, Dirk Müller achieved a new time of 6:40.835, a whole 16.85 seconds quicker than the first. ‘More to come’ was probably an understatement.

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Coincidentally (or perhaps not), Porsche announced its official 992 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing lap time on the same day, celebrating a time of 6:45.389. While this is a fair way behind the Mustang GTD Competition, the Porsche is also much more readily available and happens to have an output over 300bhp lower than the Ford. Nevertheless, both times are achievements worth celebrating in their own ways, and it’s been far from easy for the Mustang to reach this point.

> Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nürburgring lap proves 1250bhp isn’t enough

Exact details on the modifications made to the Mustang GTD in Competition-form are not yet known, but stickier tyres, less weight and enhanced aero are all key to the boost in performance. Ford says it’s built on the existing Drag Reduction System with tweaks to the rear wing, added secondary dive planes at the front, carbonfibre rear aero discs (on the now-magnesium wheels) and lightened the damping system too. Power is something the GTD never struggled with, but its 5.2-litre supercharged V8 now has more of it anyway to take it above 815bhp – a higher redline also comes as part of the upgrade.

To prove just how capable this car is, Ford even published the time set by one of its engineers, Nürburgring novice Steve Thompson. Despite having under 40 laps under his belt, he still piloted the GTD Competition to a lap time of 6:49.337, which happens to be faster than the GTD’s original 2024 lap set by Dirk Müller.